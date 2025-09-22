Reviewing the Jaguars' Statement Win Over Texans
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars came out of Week 3 with a big-time win over the Houston Texans, improving to 2-1 after the 17-10 win over their hated rivals.
Jaguars head coach Liam Coen discussed the win, the highs and the lows following the game. You can find their comments below.
Liam Coen
"Yeah, Dyami goes down, right? And we were kind of going into this game with a little bit more for Parker based off of last week and the way that he practiced all week and then we kind of catch the drop bug a little bit, so your confidence just as a quarterback, right? It wasn't -- the timing and rhythm, some of the stuff wasn't on, wasn't there early. Then when it is there, we're not catching it and then so you start to force it a little bit, specifically that third down interception, probably a force," Coen said post-game following the 17-10 home win at EverBank Stadium.
"But, man, I was very proud that -- yeah, he was frustrated, we were all frustrated on the sidelines and communication but there really was none of this (pointing fingers at others) at all. It was just accountability, let's just go play the next play and in a critical moment, that play to BT was all Trevor in terms of the can.
Like, that was a run play that they had saw blitz on, zero blitz. He gets out of the play. We had a run on. He gets out of it, fixes the protection, picks it up and then we execute the skinny that he had in there and BTJ comes ripping in the window. He delivers it on time. Yeah, it was a very frustrating outing in a lot of ways, man, but I'm hoping and we're hopeful that a moment like “this” (the win) can maybe do this for us and help us go to the next level in terms of understanding truly what it takes to throw and catch at a consistent level.
