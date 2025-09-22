Jaguar Report

Reviewing the Jaguars' Statement Win Over Texans

In today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast, we review the Jaguars' 17-10 win over the Houston Texans.

John Shipley

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jourdan Lewis (2) reacts to his interception against the Houston Texans during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jourdan Lewis (2) reacts to his interception against the Houston Texans during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars came out of Week 3 with a big-time win over the Houston Texans, improving to 2-1 after the 17-10 win over their hated rivals.

We give our complete review of the Jaguars' win in the latest episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast.

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen discussed the win, the highs and the lows following the game. You can find their comments below.

Liam Coen

"Yeah, Dyami goes down, right? And we were kind of going into this game with a little bit more for Parker based off of last week and the way that he practiced all week and then we kind of catch the drop bug a little bit, so your confidence just as a quarterback, right? It wasn't -- the timing and rhythm, some of the stuff wasn't on, wasn't there early. Then when it is there, we're not catching it and then so you start to force it a little bit, specifically that third down interception, probably a force," Coen said post-game following the 17-10 home win at EverBank Stadium.

"But, man, I was very proud that -- yeah, he was frustrated, we were all frustrated on the sidelines and communication but there really was none of this (pointing fingers at others) at all. It was just accountability, let's just go play the next play and in a critical moment, that play to BT was all Trevor in terms of the can.

Like, that was a run play that they had saw blitz on, zero blitz. He gets out of the play. We had a run on. He gets out of it, fixes the protection, picks it up and then we execute the skinny that he had in there and BTJ comes ripping in the window. He delivers it on time. Yeah, it was a very frustrating outing in a lot of ways, man, but I'm hoping and we're hopeful that a moment like “this” (the win) can maybe do this for us and help us go to the next level in terms of understanding truly what it takes to throw and catch at a consistent level.

John Shipley
John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.