Jaguars' Rival Dealt Tough Hand in Week 1
Around the time the Jacksonville Jaguars wrap up their opening game against the Carolina Panthers, if the team is walking off the field in victory, General Manager James Gladstone will likely switch his attention to his old team, the Los Angeles Rams, as the Rams are set to play the Houston Texans in the afternoon slot.
Gladstone helped put together the Rams' daunting defensive line, a defensive line made up of overlooked prospects that have turned into a turnover induing machine.
As back-to-back AFC South Champions, the Texans look to take the next step as a franchise with C.J. Stroud and DeMeco Ryans as they continue their push for a Super Bowl. However, the Rams are going to have three unique advantages that should satisfy Jaguars fans' thirst for their rivals to face defeat.
1. The Texans' offensive line is a mess
It's unclear what happened to Laremy Tunsil, but he was a mess and now he's a Washington Commander. The Texans will likely start former Jaguar Cam Robinson over rookie Aireontae Ersery, so that already speaks volumes, but the issue comes from the fact that Blake Fisher is about to get steamrolled by reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Jared Verse.
No disrespect to Fisher, but Verse manhandled Mekhi Becton, and Lane Johnson in the playoffs so. If the Texans weren't already worried, look what the Rams did to Sam Darnold in the playoffs.
2. The Texans' new offensive coordinator is a former Rams assistant
Texans offensive coordinator Nick Caley was the Rams' tight ends coach in 2024, and while that should help him scheme up against Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula, Rams head coach Sean McVay knows every counter to Caley's calls because he designed many of the elements in Caley's offense.
3. The Rams have aerial superiority
While the Texans have Nico Collins, they also have a bunch of receivers that are making their debut or have question marks about them. While the Rams' cornerbacks are solid players, they have an elite safety room with Quentin Lake, Kam Curl, Kam Kinchens, and Jaylen McCollough.
With all that being said, it's bound to be a tough day to be a Texan. For the Jaguars, they could be AFC South leaders at the end of the first week of football.
