Projecting the Jaguars' 2025 Schedule
The 2025 NFL Schedule release is right around the corner, so we are trying a new exercise.
Below, you will find my full 18-week predictions for the Jacksonville Jaguars' schedule. In no time at all, we will be able to track how many I got right and how many I missed on.
You can find my full predictions on the Jaguars' slate below.
Week 1: @ Houston Texans
Jaguars seemed destined to start the year off with an AFC South game more or less every season.
Week 2: vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Another early game vs. the Chiefs, like in 2022.
Week 3: vs. Carolina Panthers
Jaguars face Panthers at home again after their win in 2023.
Week 4: @ Denver Broncos
Big and tough road test.
Week 5: @ Tennessee Titans (TNF)
Cam Ward vs. Travis Hunter. Bring the popcorn.
Week 6: vs. New York Jets
Jaguars get Jets at home once again.
Week 7: vs. Los Angeles Rams (London)
Since the Jaguars do not play the other London designated teams on the road, it seems like just one game this year. For example, they played the Bears as a road team last year in London and the Patriots as a home team, but they do not have the Browns or Jets as a road team this year.
Week 8: BYE
With just one London game, Jaguars take a bye after their international trip.
Week 9: vs. Indianapolis Colts
Jaguars have dominated the Colts at home for a long, long time.
Week 10 : @ Arizona Cardinals
A tough road trip for the Jaguars here.
Week 11: vs. Houston Texans
A game that could have playoff implications.
Week 12: @ Las Vegas Raiders
Jaguars head to Vegas for the second year in a row.
Week 13: vs. Los Angeles Chargers
One of the toughest games on the entire schedule.
Week 14: @ Cincinnati Bengals
Jaguars' defense will be tested here in a big way.
Week 15: @ San Francisco 49ers
Jaguars face a man who many saw as a legit front-runner for their HC job in SF DC Robert Saleh.
Week 16: vs. Seattle Seahawks
The Seahawks are fascinating this year, but a bad Jaguars defense dominated Sam Darnold last year.
Week 17: vs. Tennessee Titans
A big end-of-year game for both teams.
Week 18: @ Indianapolis Colts
Ending vs. the Colts, just like last year.
