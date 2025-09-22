Trevor Lawrence Gets Cathartic Win Over Texans in Week 3
The Jacksonville Jaguars needed this win over the Houston Texans in a big way, for a variety of reasons. Firstly, they needed to get back into the win column after giving one away in a truly unsettling fashion to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2. Losing a game they should have won is tough; losing one they should have won while forcing three turnovers from backup quarterback Jake Browning was absolutely demoralizing.
Thankfully, the Jaguars bounced back with a crucial home win over a divisional rival. Not only did Jacksonville move to 2-1 and 1-0 in the AFC South, but they were also able to hand Houston its third loss in three games, effectively sinking the Texans' dwindling playoff hopes.
For quarterback Trevor Lawrence, though, this meant even more. Last time he faced Houston, he could only watch from the sidelines, with a season-ending concussion after Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair gave him a dirty late hit on a slide, as his team took another loss in the 2024 campaign. This time, Lawrence got his revenge, and he did it the right way.
Trevor Lawrence gets a big win
Trevor Lawrence had another mixed statistical outing against the Houston Texans, finishing with 222 yards on 20-of-40 passing. He didn't get any touchdowns and had one interception that nearly cost the Jacksonville Jaguars the game.
But, when the team needed him the most, he responded with a seven-play, 83-yard touchdown drive that gave the Jaguars the win. That drive included a 10-yard scramble from Lawrence on 3rd-and-6. He didn't hesitate, taking off and putting his shoulder down to give Jacksonville a new set of downs. The media asked him after the game if he saw that as payback for Azeez Al-Shaair's late hit from last season:
"Not necessarily. I was just so locked into the moment of the game. It was such a big drive, and we had to go get points. We had to go get points to win the game or tie it up there, so third down, just making a play with my legs. Trying to not get too emotional and kind of get [in] the right head space there, because you see the other plays we had to make to end up finishing the drive to go score. We were only on the, what, minus 40 there? We still had some work to do to go win the game but, yeah, it felt good to be able to use my legs and make a play when we needed it."
All week leading into the game against the Texans, Lawrence, Head Coach Liam Coen, and the rest of the Jaguars made sure to downplay any vindictive intent from the quarterback and his team. However, it was clear that this win meant a lot to T-Law, which he did admit:
"It means a lot. I don't think it's a secret that we don't like each other, so it was a fun game for us. To find a way to do it, like I said, we're going to see them again, so that's all I really have to say right now, but it felt good, as you guys can tell.”
