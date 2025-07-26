BREAKING: Jaguars' Rival Texans Get Bad News on Star
The Jacksonville Jaguars' biggest AFC South opponent is already facing a key injury question.
With the Jaguars chasing the Houston Texans in their race for an AFC South crown in 2025, every injury update for each squad matters -- especially one as big as the one announced on Saturday.
Joe Mixon dealing with foot issue
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Texans running back Joe Mixon is set to miss an undisclosed amount of time with a foot injury that could seemingly drag all camp.
"Texans RB Joe Mixon, who is on the non-football injury list, is expected to be out an extended period of time with a frustrating foot injury, sources say," Rapoport said.
"The Pro Bowler coming off a 1,000-yard season will be reevaluated closer to the season to determine his availability."
Considering the role Mixon played for the Texans' offense and running game a year ago, any time he misses could have a big impact on the AFC South race.
Mixon was a resurgent force for the Texans' offense in 2024, and without him in the lineup the Texans may have to rely on another aging back with injury issues in former Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb.
Jaguars head coach Liam Coen has detailed since his first days on the job how key it will be for the Jaguars' middling run defense to improve in 2025. Mixon and the Texans are the perfect example of why, which means this injury is one that is worth watching moving forward and through the rest of training camp.
"Yeah we got to stop the run. We talked about stopping the run. But what are our guys superpowers, and how do we play to those?" Coen said shortly after being hired.
"While also continue to develop some of the things that we need to do in the run game, and stopping the run. You know, getting Armstead potentially back at the three-technique, and moving him in that position where he's most comfortable and disruptive. I saw it firsthand in multiple years in LA. And then, okay, how do we just continue to play to these guys' strengths? Like, that's what this has to be about."
