Jaguar Report

Why Jaguars Get Bump in Week 1 Outlook vs. Panthers

The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking good ahead of their 2025 NFL season opener against the Carolina Panthers.

Andy Quach

Jaguars Head Coach Liam Coen talks with the back judge before the first preseason game where the Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers Saturday Aug. 9, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union]
Jaguars Head Coach Liam Coen talks with the back judge before the first preseason game where the Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers Saturday Aug. 9, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Jacksonville Jaguars have done a lot of preparation ahead of their 2025 NFL season opener. Not only has the team kept its matchup with the Carolina Panthers in mind throughout training camp and preseason, as directed by new head coach Liam Coen, but General Manager James Gladstone has done plenty of tinkering with the roster to ensure that they're as well-equipped as possible to begin the campaign with a victory.

There's only so much Coen and the rest of the staff can do ahead of gameday, though. The onus will be on quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the rest of the Jaguars players, both old and new, to show the world that this is a different squad than the one that finished just 4-13 in 2024.

Between the systematic overhaul and all of the new faces that the team brought in, there's a lot of optimism around what Jacksonville can be this season. However, the players must prove that they can turn all of that positivity and potential into actual production. They'll have a great opportunity to get off on the right foot in Week 1 against the Panthers.

Travis Etienne Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL, Carolina Panthers
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) scores a touchdown breaking the plane with tight end Luke Farrell (89), seated, looking on as Carolina Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu (49), back, and linebacker Yetur Gross-Matos (97), right, can t make the stop during the fourth quarter of a regular season NFL football matchup Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars blanked the Carolina Panthers 26-0. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Odds are in the Jaguars' favor

Two weeks ago, the Jacksonville Jaguars were slightly favored over the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season. A lot has changed since then. Now, there's a better idea of what 53-man roster each team will bring into the clash. Since then, the Jags have traded for two new players: defensive tackle Khalen Saunders and wide receiver Tim Patrick.

Both teams might not even be done adding to their personnel. Recently, the Jags tried to pick up safety Beau Brade off the waiver wire, but they were beaten to the punch by the New York Giants. General Manager James Gladstone might go in a different direction to fill that hole still.

With all of the new developments, it seems that there's been increased optimism that Jacksonville can begin its season with a win. Their moneyline odds in Week 1 have moved from -152 to -156 over the Panthers on FanDuel. They also went from 2.5-point favorites to 3.5.

This might also be an early reflection of the losses that Carolina has endured to its depth chart. Most recently, wide receiver Jalen Coker was placed on short-term IR, which made him ineligible to suit up against Jacksonville. Now, it's up to the Jaguars to justify their status as favorites over the Panthers.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and weigh in on these odds.

Please let us know your thoughts on Jaguars vs. Panthers when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
Andy Quach
ANDY QUACH

Andy Quach is a journalism graduate from Florida Gulf Coast University with extensive experience covering the NFL, NBA, and college sports. He is the assistant beat writer for the Jacksonville Jaguars Om SI, and also serves as the fantasy sports and betting reporter for four NFL teams.