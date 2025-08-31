Why Jaguars Get Bump in Week 1 Outlook vs. Panthers
The Jacksonville Jaguars have done a lot of preparation ahead of their 2025 NFL season opener. Not only has the team kept its matchup with the Carolina Panthers in mind throughout training camp and preseason, as directed by new head coach Liam Coen, but General Manager James Gladstone has done plenty of tinkering with the roster to ensure that they're as well-equipped as possible to begin the campaign with a victory.
There's only so much Coen and the rest of the staff can do ahead of gameday, though. The onus will be on quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the rest of the Jaguars players, both old and new, to show the world that this is a different squad than the one that finished just 4-13 in 2024.
Between the systematic overhaul and all of the new faces that the team brought in, there's a lot of optimism around what Jacksonville can be this season. However, the players must prove that they can turn all of that positivity and potential into actual production. They'll have a great opportunity to get off on the right foot in Week 1 against the Panthers.
Odds are in the Jaguars' favor
Two weeks ago, the Jacksonville Jaguars were slightly favored over the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season. A lot has changed since then. Now, there's a better idea of what 53-man roster each team will bring into the clash. Since then, the Jags have traded for two new players: defensive tackle Khalen Saunders and wide receiver Tim Patrick.
Both teams might not even be done adding to their personnel. Recently, the Jags tried to pick up safety Beau Brade off the waiver wire, but they were beaten to the punch by the New York Giants. General Manager James Gladstone might go in a different direction to fill that hole still.
With all of the new developments, it seems that there's been increased optimism that Jacksonville can begin its season with a win. Their moneyline odds in Week 1 have moved from -152 to -156 over the Panthers on FanDuel. They also went from 2.5-point favorites to 3.5.
This might also be an early reflection of the losses that Carolina has endured to its depth chart. Most recently, wide receiver Jalen Coker was placed on short-term IR, which made him ineligible to suit up against Jacksonville. Now, it's up to the Jaguars to justify their status as favorites over the Panthers.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and weigh in on these odds.
Please let us know your thoughts on Jaguars vs. Panthers when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.