3 Questions on Jaguars' Linebackers
The Jacksonville Jaguars are facing a critical season in 2025,
After last season's 4-13 debacle, new head coach Liam Coen is tasked with quickly changing the Jaguars fortunes in 2025 and beyond.
To do so, Coen and the Jaguars' staff will have to answer several pressing questions throughout the roster. Ahead of training camp, we will look at each position groups and what those questions might be.
Next up: the linebackers.
Who is the No. 3 linebacker?
There is no question who the Jaguars' starters at linebacker will be; Foyesade Oluokun and Devin Lloyd are one of the NFL's most experienced linebacker duos and are set to enter their fourth Week 1 starting next to one another. But who is set to be their backup entering the 2025 season?
The most experienced option is fourth-year linebacker Chad Muma, who was selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but he has never found a consistent spot in the lineup. Then there is Ventrell Miller, a Day 3 pick in 2023 who impressed when thrust into a starting role last season.
Will the rookies play in 2025?
The Jaguars will have two rookies spend time in the linebacker room in 2025 with Day 3 picks Jack Kiser and Jalen McLeod. While each is in the linebacker room, the two rookies will be playing very different roles and will have their own unique spots on the depth chart.
Kiser will likely man one of the backup MIKE linebacker spots after a lengthy and productive career at Notre Dame, while McLeod took all of his snaps in the offseason at strong side linebacker. It remains to be seen if either will see the field much in 2025, however, considering the veterans in front of them.
How will Devin Lloyd play in contract season?
Lloyd is set to be a key piece of the Jaguars' defense this season, but the question is whether it will be his final season with the franchise. Lloyd has been productive throughout his career, but the Jaguars declined his fifth-year option in May.
If Lloyd can take a step forward and have a career season, he will likely have a chance to stick around for the long haul. He has flashed the ability countless times in three years, and the franchise is likely now just looking for consistency.
