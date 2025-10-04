How the Jaguars Have Proved They Carry This Valuable Trait
Part of the Jacksonville Jaguars' strong start to the 2025 NFL season has been their health. Injuries are a factor in every spot, and they play an especially large role in professional football, due to the physicality of the game and the short 18-week campaign. Losing even a single key player for any extended amount of time can absolutely tank a team's playoff hopes.
The Jaguars have been blessed to be relatively healthy so far in the year. They've dealt with a few nagging issues, such as Dyami Brown's shoulder injury, but they've avoided any back-breakers through the early part of the season. That changed in Week 4's upset victory over the San Francisco 49ers.
Multiple rotation players left the contest and met with the medical staff that afternoon, including starters Brian Thomas Jr., Travon Walker, and Anton Harrison. Still, the Jaguars were able to pull out a 26-21 win, with some of their bench depth stepping up in a big way.
Jaguars show off their depth in Week 4
The Jacksonville Jaguars were able to cut ties with veteran safety Darnell Savage earlier in the season due to the depth they had behind him on the roster. That comfort level was put to the test in Week 4 against the San Francisco 49ers. Four different defensive players incurred injuries for the Jags in their last game, including two safeties in Eric Murray and Antonio Johnson.
Jacksonville was still able to have a dominant showing on that side of the ball, thanks to the depth they had ready to go. Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile spoke on rookies Jack Kiser and Rayuan Lane III rising to the moment when they were called upon in Week 4:
"Yeah, I was very impressed by both of those guys because football's a game like that, as you know. Your number may get called, and you're up there, you're ready to go, and they were prepared. Credit to them and then really a credit to their coaches, like [Defensive Backs Coach] Anthony Perkins, I think has done a great job with Ray Lane up to this point, and then same thing with [Linebackers Coach] Tem Lukabu, who's done a great job with Jack Kiser all throughout the spring, summer, and everything. Jack's been ready to go."
The two rookies combined for 19 snaps against the 49ers and handled business. Kiser ranked as the 36th-best run linebacker in Week 4 out of 132 qualified players, and Lane III was the 49th overall safety with a 67.9 grade from Pro Football Focus.
