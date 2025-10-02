Jaguars' Defense Doing More Than Just Forcing Turnovers
The Jacksonville Jaguars have been downright dominant on defense through the first four weeks of the 2025 NFL season. They've gone 3-1 to start the campaign, largely due to how they've been able to hold their opponents in check and force multiple turnovers in each game.
In their road upset over the San Francisco 49ers, the Jaguars notched three takeaways in their fourth straight game. They actually took possession away from the Niners four times in Week 4, knocking the ball out from Luke Farrell and Brock Purdy and picking the quarterback off twice.
Understandably, their ball-hawking and nose for the football have been the central story for this defense. However, they can't count on forcing multiple turnovers in every game, even if they are deliberate in the way they get takeaways under Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile. Thankfully, this unit has been solid in pretty much every other facet of the game, too.
Jaguars elite in nearly every defensive metric
There's been some concern over whether the Jacksonville Jaguars can continue to win once their defense comes back down to earth and stops tallying multiple takeaways in each outing. That's a testament to the offense's struggles, particularly in the passing game. Clearly, quarterback Trevor Lawrence and his receiving corps have to be more effective and efficient in capitalizing on the extra opportunities they've been given.
They also have to move the ball consistently and prove that they can lead their team to victory, even if the defense isn't yanking multiple turnovers from its opponents. On the bright side, the Jaguars' D figures to be solid all around, not just because they're getting so many takeaways.
So far, Jacksonville is 15th in yards allowed and fifth in points. Their passing defense could be better outside of interceptions, as they currently clock in at 24th in yardage and 19th in scoring. However, the run defense has been excellent, surprisingly so, according to Action News Jax's Daniel Griffis:
"The Jaguars are running some of the lightest boxes with some of the lightest personnel, yet remain one of the league’s better run-defending teams. It’s almost uncanny and unfathomable. It’s a testament to the play of the Jaguars’ defenders at all three levels.
Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker’s run defense is some of the best at their position. Foye Oluokun and Devin Lloyd are arguably the NFL’s top linebacking duo right now, and the Jaguars’ secondary has been instrumental in coming up to help attack the run game as well."
