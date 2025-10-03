What Latest Jaguars Injury Report Ahead of Chiefs Game Means
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have released their latest injury report ahead of Week 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs, and there are some big names involved.
Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (wrist) and linebacker Yasir Abdullah (hamstring) did not practice, while the Jaguars had a long list of players who were limited.
Amongst the limited players were: wide receiver Dyami Brown (shoulder), guard Ezra Cleveland (concussion/ankle). tackle Chuma Edoga (knee), tackle Anton Harrison (elbow), guard Patrick Mekari (knee), guard Wyatt Milum (knee), safety Eric Murray (neck), and running back Bhayshul Tuten (shoulder).
Travon Walker
Through four games, Walker is second on the Jaguars' roster in pressures (13), tackles for loss (2), quarterback hits (4), and sacks (2.0). He is also first amongst all Jaguars' defensive linemen in stops. Without Walker, the Jaguars would have to rely on backups such as Dawuane Smoot, Emmanuel Ogbah and B.J. Green.
“He's a tough kid, so if he's available, I know he'll do everything he can to play," Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile said on Friday. "But like we did the other day, the guys that went in there I thought did a good job and didn't let go of the rope and they produced for us. So that whole room, that's a great room and we feel like we got a bunch of good guys in there and they did a good job stepping up for him last week when he had to exit the game.”
Dyami Brown
Brown missed last week with a shoulder injury he sustained against the Houston Texans in Week 3. He has worn a non-contact jersey in practice this week, and said in the locker room on Friday that, "I've been feeling good, taking it day by day, just trying to stay healthy at this point. Make sure everything's feeling good. Don't want to rush. So just taking it day by day."
“Dyami provides a lot in terms of run game and pass game. I think his toughness and his effort shows up in the run game that you might not always see on TV, but from the sideline or from a coach's perspective, you see him doing a lot of work, inserting on blocks, digging out safeties, blocking corners," Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski said on Friday about Brown.
"Sometimes he ends up on a linebacker every now and then, his toughness is felt in the run game, and it's felt when another guy's getting the catch and he's transitioning the block, you'll see someone else take a catch and run down the field and he's down there blocking for the guy, and we love that effort. That effort is infectious for the entire team, the entire offense really. So, you see that in the run game."
