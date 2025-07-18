Jaguars Quarter-Century All-Offense
The quarter of the century is here, and it is time to reflect on the best the Jacksonville Jaguars have had to offer since the year 2000.
QB: Mark Brunell
This one is tough because most of Brunell's best seasons came before 2000, but it still feels weird having David Garrard or Blake Bortles over him. Bortles has the production in terms of touchdown passes, but only one season of team success. Trevor Lawrence will take this spot sooner than later.
RB: Fred Taylor
The Jaguars' history of greatness at the running back position since the inception of the franchise is clear, and the last quarter-century has been especially kind for the Jaguars. Here, Fred Taylor takes the nod after over 9,000 rushing yards since 2000.
WR : Jimmy Smith
Five seasons of over 1,000 yards in the century will get you on this list with ease. Smith was still producing through 2005, with back-to-back 1k seasons in his final two years in the NFL.
WR: Allen Robinson
Why is Keenan McCardell off this list? Because as great as he was, he only spent two years of the century with the team. Allen Robinson had three healthy years and leads all non-Smith receivers this century in touchdowns and receiving yards.
TE: Marcedes Lewis
The easiest choice on this entire list. Best tight end in franchise history by a good bit.
LT: Khalif Barnes
Tony Boselli is the best player in franchise history, but he played in just 19 games in the 2000s. Barnes held down the spot for 54 solid starts.
LG: Vince Manuwai
Eight years and over 100 starts at left guard. Easy call here.
C: Brad Meester
Just as easy of a call as Lewis, Meester is the second-best offensive lineman in team history.
RG: Chris Naeole
Nearly 100 starts at right guard gives Chris Naeole the nod here.
RT: Maurice Williams
Another long-time Jaguars offensive lineman, Williams gets the nod over Jawaan Taylor due to his longevity.
FLEX: RB Maurice Jones-Drew
Up there with Fred Taylor as the Jaguar of the century so far, Jones-Drew would be at running back if not for Taylor having a Hall of Fame career.
