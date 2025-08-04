BREAKING: Jaguars Add Veteran Free Agent
One of the most notable aspects of the Jacksonville Jaguars offseason was their focus on adding depth at critical positions of need on both offense and defense. They did so through free agency and the NFL Draft, putting the roster in a better spot than they were a year ago this time.
With injuries to a couple of key players in the defensive trenches, the Jaguars and general manager James Gladstone made a move to add more depth along the front.
Jaguars sign former Bills DT Austin Johnson
According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Jaguars signed veteran defensive tackle Austin Johnson to the roster. The former Buffalo Bills depth player does the same for the Jacksonville defensive line. The move comes following the absence of both Arik Armstead and Maason Smith, who have been out with ailments since the start of camp.
A possible corresponding transaction from the team has yet to be announced.
Johnson, a former standout at Penn State in 2015, was a former second-round selection by the Tennessee Titans in 2016. At 6-foot-4, 314 pounds, Johnson is a large human who can make plays against the run when asked upon.
Entering his 10th season, Johnson provides a wealth of experience for a defensive line with plenty of young pieces. He spent time with the Titans, two years with the New York Giants and Los Angeles Chargers, respectively, and most recently with the BIlls, tallying 8.5 sacks, 18 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and two interceptions, both of which came last season.
Johnson's best season in his career was with the Giants in 2021 when he had 3.5 sacks, 72 tackles, and six tackles for loss. With 131 games played and 56 starts to his name, the former Nittany Lion gives the Jaguars depth when the need it most.
This addition may cause some concern, especially with the continued absence of Armstead and Smith, both of whom are expected to be big contributors for Jacksonville's new-look defense led by defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile, who hopes to resolve the defensive line's issues. Johnson's experience will be helpful for the young players in the room and give the team someone they can lean on in the rotation throughout training camp.
