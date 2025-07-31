Should Jaguars Be Concerned at Defensive Tackle?
Through one week of training camp, the excitement for the 2025 Jacksonville Jaguars continues to brew. It is a talented group with a new head coach, Liam Coen, and general manager, James Gladstone. The pieces have been put in place to provide a sense of optimism for a return to the postseason.
However, many will be keen on the growth of Jacksonville's defense, which finished next-to-last in total defense allowed during the team's 4-13 season a year ago. After a week of practice, one position group has yet to show substaintial improvement, leading to concerns heading into the season.
The Jaguars defensive line remains a key issue
Defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile has helped transition the Jaguars' defense into a more complex unit that emphasizes discipline and accountability across all three levels. It is a complete 180 from a season ago, and the results have shown after a full week of practice thanks to a coordinator who hails from the systems of Brian Flores and Vic Fangio.
However, after two padded practices, which gives the team a better look at how the offensive and defensive lines look with physical contact, Campanile didn't sound the most asured with his interior front.
"I think we're trending the right way but there’s a lot of work to do," Campanile said. "To answer your question, what I do like is the physicality today, and we're starting to get a good culture in our room.”
The absence of veteran defensive tackle Arik Armstead and second-year Maason Smith due to injury has left a void that has left Tyler Lacy with the first-team defense. If that is the depth of Jacksonville iDL, it should raise alarm bells even with DaVon Hamilton and Jordan Jefferson on the roster.
Campanile did say at the end of his press conference that the return of Armstead and Smith will be a 'shot in the arm', but once again didn't bode a high amount of trust with the rest of the unit.
“Yeah, I think the guys that have been in there have been doing a good job, and the silver lining is those guys get a lot more work in camp, and it helps them get better," Campanile said. "But when we get Maason out there and Arik back out there, I think that's going to be a really big shot in the arm for us.”
The Jaguars are in trouble if the defensive line is still an area of concern, plain and simple. It was a position group that was never addressed in the draft, despite the many mock drafts having them taking one. It also gives their first-year general manager a not-so-great look for failing to address an area of need and instead leaning on the talent the room provides.
Armstead and Smith could be the boost Jacksonville is looking for in camp. However, fans have every right to feel uneasy once more considering how last year went down.
