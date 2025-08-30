Grading All 3 Jaguars' Preseason/Training Camp Trades
The Jacksonville Jaguars have proven that they're not afraid to make trades during the early stages of James Gladstone's tenure as the new general manager. He began his regime by making a massive deal in the 2025 NFL Draft, moving up with the Cleveland Browns to take two-way star Travis Hunter Jr. from the Colorado Buffaloes with the second-overall pick.
That move required a hefty price, with Jacksonville sending a package including the fifth selection, its 2026 first-rounder, and a 2025 third to get it done. However, no one will be sweating the cost if Hunter Jr. lives up to his potential as the NFL's first prominent player on both offense and defense.
Gladstone didn't back away from the trade market after that, and he might not be done negotiating either. It wouldn't be shocking to see him swing another deal before Week 1 kickoff. He's already made several moves after the draft, too.
The Jaguars have won trades left and right
1. Khalen Saunders - A-
Regardless of how anyone feels about Khalen Saunders, it's undeniable that the Jaguars and General Manager James Gladstone found immense value with this trade. Jacksonville turned an expendable player who very well could've been a casualty of cut day into a legitimate depth piece at a position of need.
The only downside of this deal is that Saunders is in the final year of his contract. Should he play well for Jacksonville, he'll be seeking a new lucrative agreement, either with the Jaguars or elsewhere. Luke Fortner is also an expiring this season, but would have cost the team nearly $600K in dead cap had he been released.
2. Fred Johnson - A+
Jacksonville originally signed tackle Fred Johnson to a one-year, $1.3 million contract in this past free agency period. Unfortunately, he was unable to carve out a niche on this team throughout OTAs, training camp, and summer practices, even though this squad could certainly use some more solid offensive linemen.
Ultimately, Gladstone flipped him back to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2026 seventh-round pick. That selection isn't anything to write home about, nor will it likely net them a great prospect. That said, the Jaguars were able to get some free draft capital for him instead of just cutting him for nothing. That's an undeniable win, and one that speaks to Gladstone's willingness to maximize value wherever he can for this team.
3. Tim Patrick - B+
Rather than try to outbid the New Orleans Saints for Devaughn Vele, Jacksonville instead waited and moved for Tim Patrick instead, whose price was significantly lower. He perfectly fits the bill for what Gladstone and the Jaguars were looking for — a big body wide receiver who will provide a large target for quarterback Trevor Lawrence outside the numbers and in the end zone.
He's also expected to be a huge boon for Jacksonville's ground game as one of the best blocking receivers in the NFL. He does come with question marks after tearing his ACL and his Achilles in back-to-back seasons, but was productive for the Detroit Lions upon his return last year.
These might seem like favorable rankings coming from a homer, but it's hard to grade marginal moves like these too harshly. Saunders and Patrick come in at extremely low costs but have the potential to pay off big time for Gladstone and the Jaguars.
