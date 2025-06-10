Jaguars 2026 NFL 3-Round Mock Draft
The Jacksonville Jaguars had a good 2025 NFL Draft. They made a lot of moves in the draft that were surprising coming from a new general manager and a new head coach, but Liam Coen and James Gladstone did not hesitate and were not scared of making any moves.
Their biggest one was trading up to the second overall pick and taking wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter.
The Jaguars end the rest of the draft by taking players that they believe will help them win more games next season and that they can build with in the future.
The Jaguars did a good job and getting players of need and addressing the positions they needed to. Gladstone is one of the best at looking for talent that no other teams see, and those players can be the best picks.
Even though the new regime just finished up their first draft in Jacksonville, they will look to do it again next season. If they can do that they will be in good hands because of the draft classes they will bring in, in back-to-back drafts. Now that the Coen and Gladstone have put the National Football League on notice, they are going to get better, and we will see what happens in the 2025 season.
It is 2025, but it is never too early to look at the 2026 NFL draft and the potential players that the Jaguars can take in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Pro Football Network recently came out with their latest 2026 NFL 3-round Mock Draft. And they had the Jaguars taking some good players in 2026. One thing we do know is that the Jaguars will not be picking in the first round next season because they traded their pick to the Cleveland Browns to get Hunter.
43) Jacksonville Jaguars
Michael Taaffe, S, Texas
"Taaffe is a good pick-up for the Jaguars that gives them the help in the secondary that they could still be looking for after the 2025 season. He will be a good pick, and the Jaguars will have an immediate starter in his rookie season."
75) Jacksonville Jaguars
Luke Hasz, TE, Ole Miss
Hasz is a good tight end option for the team. Giving Lawrence a reliable pass catcher would be wise.
91) Jacksonville Jaguars (from DET)
Arias Nash, DT, Virginia Tech
Beefing up the front four are the Jaguars with this pick.
97) Jacksonville Jaguars
Jaden Greathouse, WR, Notre Dame
Adding another receiver to build around Lawrence.
