Jaguars Looking to End Prolonged Losing Streak Vs Chiefs
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a fun-filled season of football to be played, as their schedule was released on Wednesday night. The Jaguars look to take this schedule, study their opponents, and prepare themselves for the first grueling season under new leadership.
The Jaguars added a new general manager in James Gladstone and a head coach in Liam Coen following a brutal campaign last year. However, just because the new leadership has entered, doesn't mean their success will happen overnight, especially with the juggernauts they have to face this year.
One of the bigger matchups for the Jaguars this upcoming season will be against the AFC Champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs and Jaguars are set to square off in Week 5 of the 2025 NFL campaign in Jacksonville's first primetime game of the year.
That being said, the task that this Jaguars franchise has ahead of them is large. The Chiefs have been ruling the AFC since quarterback Patrick Mahomes became their QB1, and even after they lost the Super Bowl last season, it doesn't look like they've let up at all.
Throughout these two teams going at it, the Jaguars are on the losing end more often than not. The Chiefs lead the overall series against Jacksonville with a record of 10-6, but the last eight games have been some to forget for the Jaguars.
In the last eight games against the Chiefs, the Jaguars have not taken a single one. Their last victory over the current kings of the AFC came back in 2009, by the final score of 24-21. Former Jaguars quarterback David Garrard threw for 264 passing yards during the game.
The Jaguars have also been outscored throughout the 16 games played against the Chiefs. The Jaguars have scored 309 points total against the Chiefs and have let up 381.
With new players for the Jaguars, they will need to prepare like no other if they want to take down the Chiefs. They will have home-field advantage, however, which could give them a better chance at having their hands raised in victory. But all in all, this game has to be close to perfect for Jacksonville.
