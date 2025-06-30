Where Do Jaguars Land in Pre-Training Camp Power Rankings?
The Jacksonville Jaguars' new regime of head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone has surely left an early impression on the rest of the NFL.
Thanks to a dramatic race to hire Coen away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and then Gladstone orechestrating the NFL's boldest trade of the offseason for Travis Hunter, the Jaguars have the rest of the league on high alert.
As a result, it is no surprise to see some start to tab the Jaguars as a potential breakout team for the 2025 season.
In a recent ranking from Yahoo! Sports, the Jaguars landed at No. 22 overall but received more praise than one would anticipate their ranking warranting.
"The ranking might not reflect it — the Jaguars come into this season with a lot to prove — but this is a team that has a lot of breakout potential. Often, NFL teams that improve suddenly are led by first-time head coaches taking over from a previous staff that wasn't getting much out of its players," Franj Schwab said.
"Liam Coen might be a massive upgrade for the Jaguars, though he'll have to show he can be an NFL head coach. There's enough talent to have a very productive passing game. The defense has a long way to go, but there are talented players on that side. The AFC South isn't that tough, unless the Texans rebound to what they were in 2023. I'm quite optimistic for this Jaguars team and think they can be a surprise division winner. They might move far up the power rankings very early this season."
Coen and Gladstone flipped the Jaguars' roster this offseason, with several long-time leaders such as Christian Kirk and Evan Engram being given their walking papers.
The Jaguars have since replaced their departed players with new additions like Hunter, Dyami Brown, Jourdan Lewis, Eric Murray, Patrick Mekari, and Robert Hainsey, along with nearly an entirely new coaching staff hired by Coen.
After a smoot offseason program that intensified the focus on the transition to new schemes on both sides of the ball, the Jaguars look like they are ready to start kicking some doors down under Coen and Gladstone.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again on power rankings.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.