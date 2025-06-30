How Jaguars' James Gladstone and Liam Coen Naturally Align
For the new-look Jacksonville Jaguars, there is not a partnership more important than the one between first-year head coach Liam Coen and first-year general manager James Gladstone.
The new leadership duo will be at the forefront of the Jaguars' hopes to turn around their culture and their on-field success. And while the two have previous experience together with the Los Angeles Rams, they have gotten off to an even quicker start than most would have previously imagined.
With Coen, Gladstone and executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli all speaking on the Jaguars-produced 'the EVPodcast', Coen explained why him and Gladstone have been able to naturally align and be on the same page from the very start.
"Yeah, I think that we're both coaches' sons first and foremost, right? So there's a natural, just balance of what you appreciate, and you know, players and coaches and personnel and just the building and kind of the various ways of communicating, I think are very aligned, just naturally," Coen said.
"That's something that when you grow up as a coach's kid, in locker rooms, on sidelines, in the meeting rooms, and you just gain a little bit of a different perspective for the game and for the players and the people that are really in the building. So I think that it starts there. We're both obviously younger within our roles, and also younger parents. And, you know, those are some things that we can we just naturally align with and have a lot in common with."
Coen and Gladstone have worked side-by-side alongside Boselli since Gladstone was hired as the final piece of the leadership group. And so far, the pair has already showed why they are a different type of leadership duo.
"Yeah, I think everyone has their own, you know, little spin on things. I would say for me, it's the openness to communication, the openness to listen to your players. It is very open," Jaguars defensive lineman Arik Arnstead said earlier this month when asked about the franchise's changes.
"It's like, you know, what do you guys think? How can we make things better? You know, more conversations. We're texting."
