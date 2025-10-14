Jaguars Continue Pre-Trade Deadline Trend
JACKSONVILLE,. Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have continued to clear up cap space ahead of next month's trade deadline.
After trading Tyson Campbell to the Cleveland Browns for Greg Newsome last week, the Jaguars have now reworked three different contracts to make more space -- with the latest being Newsome's deal.
Jaguars Cap Moves
"The Jaguars converted $8.8M of CB Greg Newsome II's salary into signing bonus, adding 4 void years, creating $7M of cap space for 2025. JAX now heads toward the 11/4 trade deadline with around $12M of room to work with," Spotrac said.
"The Jaguars converted $5.3M of Walker Little's base salary into signing bonus, adding 2 void years, creating $4.2M of cap space in 2025. Little is fully guaranteed through the 2026 season at $11M," Spotrac said over the weekend.
"The Jaguars also converted $2.4M of Dyami Brown's base salary into signing bonus, adding 4 void years, creating $1.9M of space. Brown is a pending UFA in 2026."
“We are trying to win football games now and Greg helps us do that, as his skillset is a strong fit for our defensive scheme, which puts more vision on the quarterback and will lean on Greg’s ability to find the football,” said Jaguars General Manager James Gladstone after trading for Newsome. “We will continue to be aggressive, to make us the best possible team this season.”
These moves do not tie the Jaguars to any of these players for any longer. Instead, it gives the Jaguars cap relief in the present as they look to potentially remain active during the trade deadline -- which some insiders believe is the case.
According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, the Jaguars could still remain active ahead of next month's trade deadline -- especially on the defensive side of the football. The Jaguars have not been shy about making aggressive moves under Gladstone, head coach Liam Coen, and executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli, and that seems unlikely to change.
"The Jaguars might not be done trading. Expect Jacksonville to call around for more help on defense, likely up front on the line," Rapoport said.
