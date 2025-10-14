Jaguar Report

Jaguars Continue Pre-Trade Deadline Trend

The Jacksonville Jaguars continue to clear cap space ahead of the 2025 trade deadline.

John Shipley

Apr 25, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head general manager James Gladstone talks to the media during a press conference to introduce first round draft pick Travis Hunter (not pictured) at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images
Apr 25, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head general manager James Gladstone talks to the media during a press conference to introduce first round draft pick Travis Hunter (not pictured) at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images / Travis Register-Imagn Images
In this story:

JACKSONVILLE,. Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have continued to clear up cap space ahead of next month's trade deadline.

After trading Tyson Campbell to the Cleveland Browns for Greg Newsome last week, the Jaguars have now reworked three different contracts to make more space -- with the latest being Newsome's deal.

Jaguars Cap Moves

"The Jaguars converted $8.8M of CB Greg Newsome II's salary into signing bonus, adding 4 void years, creating $7M of cap space for 2025. JAX now heads toward the 11/4 trade deadline with around $12M of room to work with," Spotrac said.

"The Jaguars converted $5.3M of Walker Little's base salary into signing bonus, adding 2 void years, creating $4.2M of cap space in 2025. Little is fully guaranteed through the 2026 season at $11M," Spotrac said over the weekend.

nf
Sep 21, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone on the field during pregame against the Houston Texans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images / Travis Register-Imagn Images

"The Jaguars also converted $2.4M of Dyami Brown's base salary into signing bonus, adding 4 void years, creating $1.9M of space. Brown is a pending UFA in 2026."

“We are trying to win football games now and Greg helps us do that, as his skillset is a strong fit for our defensive scheme, which puts more vision on the quarterback and will lean on Greg’s ability to find the football,” said Jaguars General Manager James Gladstone after trading for Newsome. “We will continue to be aggressive, to make us the best possible team this season.”

james gladstone
Jacksonville Jaguars General Manager James Gladstone, left, and Tony Boselli, Jacksonville Jaguars Executive Vice President of football operations walk on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

These moves do not tie the Jaguars to any of these players for any longer. Instead, it gives the Jaguars cap relief in the present as they look to potentially remain active during the trade deadline -- which some insiders believe is the case.

james gladstone
Jacksonville Jaguars General Manager James Gladstone, left and Jaguars Executive Vice President of Football Operations Tony Boselli, center, all talk with Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Liam Coen after the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 18th and final training camp practice at Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. Wednesday August 20, 2025. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, the Jaguars could still remain active ahead of next month's trade deadline -- especially on the defensive side of the football. The Jaguars have not been shy about making aggressive moves under Gladstone, head coach Liam Coen, and executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli, and that seems unlikely to change.

"The Jaguars might not be done trading. Expect Jacksonville to call around for more help on defense, likely up front on the line," Rapoport said.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to see the good and not so good from Week 6.

Please let us know your thoughts on the good and not so good when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
John Shipley
JOHN SHIPLEY

John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.