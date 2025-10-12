Jaguars Make Intriguing Moves After Big Trade
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have had quite the week.
On Monday Night Football six days ago, the Jaguars defeated the Kansas City Chiefs for the first time since 2009 on a national stage. A few days later, they traded a core piece of their defense in cornerback Tyson Campbell to the Cleveland Browns for cornerback Greg Newsome.
Jaguars Make More Moves
On Saturday, the Jaguars made a pair of additional moves following the big trade -- this time impacting their cap space.
"The Jaguars converted $5.3M of Walker Little's base salary into signing bonus, adding 2 void years, creating $4.2M of cap space in 2025. Little is fully guaranteed through the 2026 season at $11M," Spotrac said.
"The Jaguars also converted $2.4M of Dyami Brown's base salary into signing bonus, adding 4 void years, creating $1.9M of space. Brown is a pending UFA in 2026."
The most likely reason for the moves? The Jaguars needed to create some cap space after taking on Newsome's fully-guranteed contract for 2025, which outweighed Campbell's 2025 cap hit by a decent margin.
“We are trying to win football games now and Greg helps us do that, as his skillset is a strong fit for our defensive scheme, which puts more vision on the quarterback and will lean on Greg’s ability to find the football,” said Jaguars General Manager James Gladstone. “We will continue to be aggressive, to make us the best possible team this season.”
Newsome arrived to the Jaguars' facilities on Thursday, had his first practice with the team on Friday, and will be expected to play in some facet later today vs. the Seattle Seahawks.
“That’s the plan right now is to be able to continue to onboard him as much as we can through the next few days here, and it seems like there is maybe some carryover from some of the terms he’s used in the past," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Friday.
"And that's kind of what that part is for the next few days, is what can he correlate from where he has been in the past, from Cleveland to here, things that may be similar that he can try to connect the dots on. So, definitely feel like he has an opportunity to play though.”
