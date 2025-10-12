Jaguar Report

Why the Jaguars May Not Be Finished on the Trade Market

The Jacksonville Jaguars could be a busy team ahead of the trade deadline.

John Shipley

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone, left, Jacksonville Jaguars is executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli, center and Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen, right, all talk on the field after the Jacksonville Jaguars’ mandatory minicamp Tuesday June 10, 2025 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone, left, Jacksonville Jaguars is executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli, center and Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen, right, all talk on the field after the Jacksonville Jaguars’ mandatory minicamp Tuesday June 10, 2025 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars and their new leadership regime have not been shy about making trades.

Since the Jaguars' new decision-makers of Liam Coen, James Gladstone and Tony Boselli have taken the helm, the Jaguars have traded the likes of Christian Kirk, Luke Fortner, Fred Johnson, Tank Bigsby, and most recently Tyson Campbell. And based on a recent report, it looks like the Jaguars might not be done.

Jaguars Trade Report

According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, the Jaguars could still remain active ahead of next month's trade deadline -- especially on the defensive side of the football.

"The Jaguars might not be done trading. Expect Jacksonville to call around for more help on defense, likely up front on the line," they said.

nf
Sep 21, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone on the field during pregame against the Houston Texans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images / Travis Register-Imagn Images

This is a report that is far from shocking. The Jaguars have not been afraid to reshape their roster, and their flurry of veteran trades and their trade-up for Travis Hunter has proven so. Even after a 4-1 start, the Jaguars just traded a well-liked starting member of their defense for Greg Newsome and a higher draft pick.

“We are trying to win football games now and Greg helps us do that, as his skillset is a strong fit for our defensive scheme, which puts more vision on the quarterback and will lean on Greg’s ability to find the football,” Gladstone said after the Campbell trade. “We will continue to be aggressive, to make us the best possible team this season.”

nf
Jacksonville Jaguars General Manager James Gladstone, left, and Tony Boselli, Jacksonville Jaguars Executive Vice President of football operations walk on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars have made sure to go the extra mile to ensure their locker room remains connected despite the constant flurry, too.

“I addressed it with a lot of the guys individually and then I did talk to the team quickly after practice and it was just—Tyson [CB Tyson Campbell], unbelievable human. I have a lot of respect for Tyson Campbell and everybody else does in this building. So that wasn't one of the cultural undertones and so it's hard," Coen said this week. "It's hard to lose a guy that everybody likes, so it's something you have to be aware of as a coach I think and have some conversations with the guys so that they understand fully some of the reasoning and but also, hey, we’ve got a job to go do, we have a game to go win and we're trying to do what we think is best for the team and for the organization and we have a huge opportunity this weekend.”

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to weigh in on this trade report.

Please let us know your thoughts on this trade report when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
John Shipley
JOHN SHIPLEY

John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.