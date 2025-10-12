Why the Jaguars May Not Be Finished on the Trade Market
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars and their new leadership regime have not been shy about making trades.
Since the Jaguars' new decision-makers of Liam Coen, James Gladstone and Tony Boselli have taken the helm, the Jaguars have traded the likes of Christian Kirk, Luke Fortner, Fred Johnson, Tank Bigsby, and most recently Tyson Campbell. And based on a recent report, it looks like the Jaguars might not be done.
Jaguars Trade Report
According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, the Jaguars could still remain active ahead of next month's trade deadline -- especially on the defensive side of the football.
"The Jaguars might not be done trading. Expect Jacksonville to call around for more help on defense, likely up front on the line," they said.
This is a report that is far from shocking. The Jaguars have not been afraid to reshape their roster, and their flurry of veteran trades and their trade-up for Travis Hunter has proven so. Even after a 4-1 start, the Jaguars just traded a well-liked starting member of their defense for Greg Newsome and a higher draft pick.
“We are trying to win football games now and Greg helps us do that, as his skillset is a strong fit for our defensive scheme, which puts more vision on the quarterback and will lean on Greg’s ability to find the football,” Gladstone said after the Campbell trade. “We will continue to be aggressive, to make us the best possible team this season.”
The Jaguars have made sure to go the extra mile to ensure their locker room remains connected despite the constant flurry, too.
“I addressed it with a lot of the guys individually and then I did talk to the team quickly after practice and it was just—Tyson [CB Tyson Campbell], unbelievable human. I have a lot of respect for Tyson Campbell and everybody else does in this building. So that wasn't one of the cultural undertones and so it's hard," Coen said this week. "It's hard to lose a guy that everybody likes, so it's something you have to be aware of as a coach I think and have some conversations with the guys so that they understand fully some of the reasoning and but also, hey, we’ve got a job to go do, we have a game to go win and we're trying to do what we think is best for the team and for the organization and we have a huge opportunity this weekend.”
