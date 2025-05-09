BREAKING: Jaguars Reveal Numbers For Rookie Class
The Jacksonville Jaguars rookie class has their new numbers.
The Jaguars announced the rookie group's new numbers on Friday, the start of rookie minicamp.
Travis Hunter: No. 12
Caleb Ransaw: No. 27
Wyatt Millum: 64
Bhayshul Tuten: 33
Jack Kiser: 54
Jalen McLeod: No. 53
Rayuan Lane III: No. 25
Jonah Monheim: No. 60
LeQuint Allen: No. 36
The Jaguars' rookie class is amongst the most exciting in recent franchise history, largely the result of the selection of Hunter at No. 2 overall after a major trade up with the Cleveland Browns on draft night.
"It's very easy to feel that Travis has gravity. When he walks into a room, the light turns on, regardless of if the electricity is actually, in fact, switched up. That was a moment that definitely resonated with us and his engagement with our coaching staff, the questions that he was asking. As we were walking through some of his film and some of the install specific to the plays that we run, it was really telling of the mind that he has, the curiosity, the interest and growth," Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said after the draft.
"There's certainly a vivid visual for why he is where he is based off of that 15-minute interaction, but obviously, like I've articulated in the past, the weight of a singular touchpoint like that doesn't hold much in our eyes as opposed to some of the sourced intel over the course of a player's life, whether it's at Colorado for him, at Jackson State, or back to high school and earlier. Certainly feel good about that interaction. Feel good about the process. Not sort of tipping the hand as related to what we were going to do here tonight, but that's probably where we're at.”
The Jaguars' rookies are hitting the practice field for the first time this week during a three-day rookie minicamp, which is set to be open to the public on Saturday.
There is a new energy in Jacksonville thanks to Hunter, Gladstone and the rest of the rookie class, and this week will certainly reflect that as the fans and coaches get their first real look at the Jaguars' rookies.
