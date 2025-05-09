BREAKING: Jaguars Sign Members of 2025 Draft Class
The Jacksonville Jaguars are starting to get their rookie class under contract.
The Jaguars have signed six of their nine draft picks thus far: third-rounders Caleb Ransaw and Wyatt Milum, sixth-rounders Jalen McLeod and Rayuan Lane III, and seventh-rounders Jonah Monheim and LeQuint Allen.
The only three players not yet signed are first-round pick Travis Hunter, fourth-round linebacker Jack Kiser, and fourth-round running back Bhayshul Tuten.
The Jaguars kicked off the first day of their three-day rookie minicamp this week, giving each of their rookies a chance to hit the practice field for the first time.
The nine-player draft class is the first draft class of the Jaguars' new regime, and this week gives the new coaching staff their first chance to get their hands on the new players.
The Jaguars made a point to add players they deemed physically and mentally tough, along with versatility. With each of the nine picks, they seemed to check that box.
"Yeah, that was very clear. With every pick that that was the priority. I mean, you look across the board at these guys, and you talk to the people that were in touch with them, whether it be the coaches, the personnel, their college coaches, their high school coaches," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said after the draft.
"Tough resonates with all these guys, and guys that love football, that love the process that drives the results. So many captains out of this group and leaders and guys that have played a lot of snaps. So much of that was a part of this whole process.”
“And the way that people talk about each of these players, it is inspiring. It is something that has caught our attention along the way. It definitely jumps out when you got people willing to stand on the table for them, who have, for all intents and purposes, lived with them, and then also people who in our own building are standing on the table for them," Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said.
"There were a couple of players today that a scout or an executive made the phone call because they were someone who was truly meaningful to them. They were convicted on their thoughts around their players, and we wanted to make sure that they had the opportunity to be the first to welcome them to Jacksonville. I think those are some special moments and ones that we'll hang on to, but again, I think it points back to this being a collective effort and nothing short of that, and very appreciative of our coaching staff, our scouting staff, and all the other departments from content team to our sports performance group and our operations staff who are currently working to get things aligned for their arrival and travel. This was a very fulfilling three-day window, and look forward to taking the next steps to bring it all to life.”
