Multiple Jaguars Fall Out of Key Top-10
This is shaping up to be a make-or-break year for the Jacksonville Jaguars. After a 4-13 finish in 2024, the Jags went all in on a new general manager and coaching staff. The first order of business in the offseason? Trade up 3 spots to grab Colorado's superstar Travis Hunter, a player who can potentially be a game-changer both on their offense and defense.
In addition to all these new changes, Jacksonville will have to make sure that its returning players keep playing at the same level and intensity (if not higher). Right now, all the pressure is on quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
After being drafted 1st overall in 2021 after an incredible collegiate run at Clemson and a hefty extension in 2024, the time is now for Lawrence to prove to all his fans and to the front office that he deserves to be the face of the Jaguars.
However, there are a few players aside from Lawrence who will also have to hold up their end: edge rusher Josh Hines-Allen and running back Travis Etienne.
According to ESPN, both players fell out of the Top-10 Best Players Rankings (voted on by team execs, coaches, and scouts) after previously making the list in 2024.
"Hines-Allen didn't approach the production of his 17.5-sack season of 2023, but he did log eight sacks, second on the team in 2024 behind Travon Walker's 10.5," ESPN stated. "The overall weakness of the Jags' defense -- which finished last in pass rush win rate -- helped prevent Hines-Allen from returning to the top 10, but there's hope that the Travis Hunter-featured Jacksonville D will make some improvement in 2025."
Etienne was drafted just 24 picks after Lawrence, even though the Jags already had 1,000-yard RB James Robinson on the roster. The Clemson chemistry between the two helped with their transition into the league, and Etienne was slowly coming into his own as a top RB in the NFL.
"Etienne failed to deliver a third consecutive 1,000-yard season for the struggling Jags in 2024, rushing for 558 yards and two touchdowns on a career-low 3.7 yards per carry," ESPN said. "How first-year coach Liam Coen integrates Etienne into the offense will be among the storylines worth watching in 2025 training camp."
