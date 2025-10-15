Slowing Down Davante Adams: 3 Bold Predictions For Jaguars vs. Rams
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Once again, the Jacksonville Jaguars are drawing a difficult opponent as their early-season gauntlet continues.
This time, the Jaguars are going across the pond to face Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams in London.
So, what are our bold predictions for the Jaguars' critical Week 7 battle? We break it all down below.
Travis Hunter Slow Downs Davante Adams
The Jaguars should use Travis Hunter's performance in Week 6 as a lesson: when it comes to covering alpha male wide receivers, Hunter is who the Jaguars should lean on. Hunter was fantastic against Jaxon Smith Njigba on Sunday, and he is who the Jaguars should task with travelling with Rams wide receiver Davante Adams.
With Puka Nacua seemingly unlikely to play, the Rams' passing offense is going to have to go through Adams. Jourdan Lewis has had a great year and Montatric Brown is a good player who has three pass breakups over the last two weeks, but Hunter is the weapon the Jaguars have at their disposal. I think he does, and he does it well.
Jaguars Force Two Fumbles
Fumbles have proven to be a problem for Rams running back Kyren Williams at different parts of his career. Against a Jaguars' defense which specialized in forcing fumbles over the first month of the season that could get back to their old ways this weekend, Williams will have to be at the top of his game to ensure the Jaguars don't force multiple turnovers.
After just one takeaway in the last eight quarters, I think the Jaguars' defense will be fixated on getting after the ball in London to ensure they have a productive outing. Williams is a prime candidate for the Jaguars to use to get back on track.
Jaguars Allow More Sacks
The Jaguars just played a defensive line that dominated them to the tune of seven sacks, so there will be a heavy focus on the offensive line's performance this weekend. Unfortunately for them, they are now set to face a Rams unit that ranks in the top-5 in pressures and top-8 in pressure rate during the first six weeks.
I think the Jaguars allow five sacks this weekend, which would have tied a career-high for Trevor Lawrence a week ago. As things stand today, the Rams' defensive front and Jared Verse is simply a bad matchup.
