Jaguar Report

Slowing Down Davante Adams: 3 Bold Predictions For Jaguars vs. Rams

We call our shots for the Jacksonville Jaguars' contest with the Los Angeles Rams.

John Shipley

Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after a touchdown in the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after a touchdown in the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Once again, the Jacksonville Jaguars are drawing a difficult opponent as their early-season gauntlet continues.

This time, the Jaguars are going across the pond to face Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams in London.

So, what are our bold predictions for the Jaguars' critical Week 7 battle? We break it all down below.

Travis Hunter Slow Downs Davante Adams

NF
Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is hugged by head coach Sean McVay as time runs out against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Jaguars should use Travis Hunter's performance in Week 6 as a lesson: when it comes to covering alpha male wide receivers, Hunter is who the Jaguars should lean on. Hunter was fantastic against Jaxon Smith Njigba on Sunday, and he is who the Jaguars should task with travelling with Rams wide receiver Davante Adams.

With Puka Nacua seemingly unlikely to play, the Rams' passing offense is going to have to go through Adams. Jourdan Lewis has had a great year and Montatric Brown is a good player who has three pass breakups over the last two weeks, but Hunter is the weapon the Jaguars have at their disposal. I think he does, and he does it well.

Jaguars Force Two Fumbles

nf
Oct 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Alfred Collins (95) forces a fumble by Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) at the 1-yard line in the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Fumbles have proven to be a problem for Rams running back Kyren Williams at different parts of his career. Against a Jaguars' defense which specialized in forcing fumbles over the first month of the season that could get back to their old ways this weekend, Williams will have to be at the top of his game to ensure the Jaguars don't force multiple turnovers.

After just one takeaway in the last eight quarters, I think the Jaguars' defense will be fixated on getting after the ball in London to ensure they have a productive outing. Williams is a prime candidate for the Jaguars to use to get back on track.

Jaguars Allow More Sacks

nf
Seattle Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (7), right, sacks Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) with defensive end Leonard Williams (99), left, during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars just played a defensive line that dominated them to the tune of seven sacks, so there will be a heavy focus on the offensive line's performance this weekend. Unfortunately for them, they are now set to face a Rams unit that ranks in the top-5 in pressures and top-8 in pressure rate during the first six weeks.

I think the Jaguars allow five sacks this weekend, which would have tied a career-high for Trevor Lawrence a week ago. As things stand today, the Rams' defensive front and Jared Verse is simply a bad matchup.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to talk about the Week 7 predictions.

Please let us know your thoughts on the Week 7 predictions when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
John Shipley
JOHN SHIPLEY

John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.