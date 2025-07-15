The Challenge the Division of Champions Has Been to Jaguars
There is only one division in the entire National Football League that has all of its occupants as Super Bowl Champions. The AFC East's Buffalo Bills, the Arizona Cardinals of the NFC West, and the Los Angeles Chargers, members of the AFC West, have never won the big one. With that, the NFC East holds the distinction of capturing the most Lombardi trophies at 14 among the four champs.
Against the NFC East, the Jacksonville Jaguars have struggled mightily over the years with a record of 12-20 and a .375 winning percentage. While they don't have a losing record against two of the teams, there's one franchise that has thoroughly dominated them, and the particular team might be surprising.
Since the 1997 season, when the Jaguars first encountered the Washington Commanders, then known as the Redskins, Jacksonville has only found itself victorious just once in that span, a 26-7 win in 2002. At 1-7 against them, there were two overtime losses on the ledger. The last meeting was on September 11, 2022, a game in which the Jags led 22-14 late in the fourth, only to fall in the final minutes.
The defending NFC Champs have a winning advantage over the Jaguars as well; however, it didn't start that way. When the Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars first met starting in 1997, the initial three contests went to the AFC team. But since 2010, Philly has won all five of their contests for a 5-3 record in head-to-head play.
The last of the meetings came last year in a game that featured one of the most prolific images in NFL history as Saquon Barkley turned completely around and backwards hurdled Jags DB Jarrian Jones in a 28-23 win.
In matches versus the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants, the Jaguars are even at 4-4 when playing both historic franchises. The Jaguars tied the series against the Cowboys with a 40-34 OT victory in Week 15 of 22, while earlier in that same season, the Giants comeback in the fourth quarter resulted in a 23-17 triumph.
While there are no games scheduled versus the NFC East in the Jaguars will renew acquaintances with these four squads in 2026. With Liam Coen's team working towards the resurgence of professional football in Jacksonville, the results could be different next time around.
