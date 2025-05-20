Jaguars Mailbag: OTAs Kickoff
Throughout the offseason, we will be taking questions on the biggest questions facing the Jacksonville Jaguars.
You can submit your questions every week by tweeting them to the Jaguars On SI Twitter handle or by submitting them here.
This week we take questions on, well, the start of OTAs.
Q: Jarrian / Ranshaw / Johnson / Savage / Lewis…. who’s most likely to start in the slot and could they utilise big slots (STARS) like Johnson this season?
A: I think Jourdan Lewis is the starting nickel defender, but you see Ransaw and Savage take their fair share of snaps there as well. They have plenty of options ultimately.
Q" How many players from this draft class would need to hit to consider it a success? Do you think there is always a standard number or it varies year to year? If Travis Hunter realizes his potential but no one else in this class is a hit, is it still considered a success?
A: I think it varies from draft class to draft class. Due to the pride the Jaguars paid for Travis Hunter, though, he will ultimately be the one who sets the floor and the ceiling of the draft class. With that said, I have always felt like if you can get three starters from a class, the rest is gravy. We will see how many the Jaguars get.
Q: Every year a unit or two performs below expectations. If you could choose which two units that would be what would be your choices?
A: This is a tough one. For exceed expectations, I will go with the interior defensive line. I think a healthier and more experienced group could have a strong season, especially in the new scheme. In terms of underperform, I think cornerback still has a lot of proving to do when you get further down the depth chart.
Q: It still feels like no one is talking about Houston actively choosing to make their o-line worse, and are just penciling them in to win the division again. They’re choosing to start Cam Robinson on purpose! What am I missing?
A: I think just recency bias and the fact that CJ Stroud by and large has not faced much public criticism in his career up to this point.
Q: If you could take one NHL player and add him to the Jags, who would it be and why?
A: I wish I could answer, but I am not an NHL viewer. Most relevant hockey player I know is Happy Gilmore.
Q: How much experience does the new Jags staff have playing in London?
A: There are the few coaches who were on the last staff who have done it. The few coaches from the Minnesota Vikings like Grant Udinski. Shane Waldron, their defensive line coach, Liam Coen in 2019. It is a pretty deep list.
Q: Number of games required to accurately judge the new Jags defensive scheme, and players?
A: I would say at least a little bit over the first half of the season.
Q: First, thank you so much for all the work you do. You really do a great job and it's appreciated. My question involves the pass rush. Do you think Gladstone and Coen are set with their defensive pass rushers? Still feel like one more should be added.
A: I think they would probably feel OK with it as it is constructed today.
Q: Are there any concerns with Travis Hunters weight? Especially considering he will find himself dealing with larger people on both sides of the ball
A: I don't think so, and at least have not heard so. He has always played at that weight and has thrived. Plus, he will be in a much better strength program at the NFL level than he was in college.
Q: Sounds like we might get the throwbacks to be permanent again. Would you rather have the throwbacks or an updated version of the throwbacks in all its variations?
A: I think the throwbacks are the best looking jersey they have, so however that looks in a long-term setting sounds like a good choice.
Q: Hi John. Do you believe if Trevor can duplicate the production Baker got with Coen the Jags make the playoffs
A: I think they certainly have a chance. Most of the top passing offenses in the NFL make the playoffs one way or another, and I think the Jaguars would do so as well if their offense can reach that level during the 2025 season.
Q: What do you anticipate the defense looking like schematically? Second, am I wrong in feeling that Hunter ends up playing much more on defense than anticipated due to Campbell’s injury history and Jones playing a new role?
A: I think it is fair to say that if you take a look at the Green Bay Packers defense from last year, you will likely see what the Jaguars' defense will most look like. Anthony Campanile has a lot of mentors with big blitz histories, too.
And no, I still think the Jaguars will ultimately let Hunter try to be great on offense first and foremost regardless of what happens.
Q: What Jags player do you think will make the biggest impact in the upcoming 2025-26 season that isn't getting as much attention as you think they should be?
A: This is a great question. Tyson Campbell is one of the top-paid players on the team so he does feel like a bit of an obvious answer, but he is still mine. If Campbell can prove to stay healthy, he gives the Jaguars a legit shutdown cornerback. If he can't, then the questions in the secondary will continue to persist.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and tell us how you feel about this next mailbag.
Please let us know your thoughts on this next mailbag when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.