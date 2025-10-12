Jaguars’ Win Streak in Jeopardy Ahead of Seahawks Matchup
It took just five weeks for Head Coach Liam Coen to lead the Jacksonville Jaguars to match their win total from last season. At 4-1, it's becoming impossible to deny that this team is among the top contenders in the league this year. Not only are they tied for the best record in the NFL, but they've also notched victories over a handful of recent playoff-caliber opponents in the Houston Texans, San Francisco 49ers, and, most recently, the Kansas City Chiefs.
After an impressive upset over the reigning AFC champions on a primetime stage, one would think that the Jaguars would be given their flowers. While the tide is starting to turn on the sentiment around Jacksonville, not everyone is ready to buy in just yet. It's not hard to see why.
This franchise hasn't exactly been a picture of consistent excellence in recent years, nor have they shown a sustainable formula for success this season. Still, the Jaguars have managed to win four of their first five games despite not reaching their full potential, while also showing that they can beat their opponents in a variety of different ways.
Jaguars still doubted against the Seahawks
In the Jacksonville Jaguars' first three wins, there were different things detractors could bring up to discredit their surprising record. They cruised to a victory in the opener against the Carolina Panthers, an expected bottom-feeder for this season. They narrowly beat a questionable Houston Texans team at home and needed a game-ending interception on C.J. Stroud to do so. They escaped the West Coast with a 26-21 win over a banged-up version of the San Francisco 49ers and had four takeaways in a one-possession game.
However, most of the remaining questions around the Jaguars should have been answered in their upset over the Kansas City Chiefs. They only had one interception and got plenty of encouraging moments from Trevor Lawrence and the passing attack, proving that they can still succeed behind the arm of their quarterback, and even when the defense isn't forcing multiple turnovers.
Still, not everyone is convinced that they can continue their streak in Week 6's matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. Only two of five editors on NFL.com's panel picked Jacksonville. Gennaro Filice predicted a 27-23 win for the Seahawks in Duval:
"It's a week for cross-country road trips in the NFL, with the Rams visiting the Ravens, the Chargers visiting the Dolphins, and the 49ers visiting the Buccaneers. But those three flights all fall short of Seattle's diagonal voyage across the continental United States, from up in the Pacific Northwest down to Florida's Atlantic Coast. Fortunately, the Seahawks have proven to be road warriors under second-year head coach Mike Macdonald, boasting a sparkling 9-1 record in the unfriendly confines since the beginning of last season. Seattle has actually won eight roadies in a row — a franchise record and the longest active streak in the NFL — with three of the victories coming by double digits."
"To keep the good times rolling on the road, the 'Hawks must take care of the football. Seattle had two costly turnovers in this past Sunday's 38-35 loss to Tampa Bay, and Jacksonville leads the league with a whopping 14 takeaways. In his most recent visit to EverBank Stadium last November, Sam Darnold threw three picks — actually four, with one negated by penalty — but his Vikings still prevailed over a banged-up and beaten-down Jaguars team, 12-7. Darnold won't have that margin for error against these Jags, with Trevor Lawrence and Co. fresh off an inspired comeback win over the Chiefs.
