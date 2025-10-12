Jaguars Must Prove Legitimacy in AFC Contendership
Statements are meant to be made by the progressor, or in this case, the Jacksonville Jaguars. Last week can be considered such a win, especially under a new coaching and front office regime that has taken the franchise by storm for all of the right reasons. Now, the task becomes taller for the protagonist in their pursuit of newfound success.
That task is the Seattle Seahawks with a progressively powerful offense and a stout run defense that could pose serious challenges for the team's key strengths and newest additions. While this is not an in-conference battle for supremacy, Sunday's early afternoon game is a must-win for those reasons.
Starting strong against the Seahawks
The Jaguars are 4-1 through five games and on a three-game winning streak as they face two consecutive NFC West opponents in their next couple of matchups, including on Sunday against the Seahawks. This team should not be overlooked, even with the resurgence of Seattle's quarterback, Sam Darnold.
Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is one of the league's leading pass catchers in key categories; defensive linemen Leonard Williams remain an underrated and dangerous interior threat; and Mike Macdonald-influenced defense stands in the way of the Jaguars accomplishing a four-game winning streak heading into their London home game.
This is why home-field advantage will be paramount once again on Sunday, just like on Monday night against the Kansas City Chiefs.
"You could feel it. It was a really cool atmosphere," head coach Liam Coen said. "The place was going mental. We need that as much as humanly possible moving forward. As much as we can get the fan base and community to continue to show up similar to that, that would be a fantastic home-field advantage for us moving forward.”
What will also be paramount is finding ways to be more creative in the run game, and there is confidence in Coen to accomplish this. Giving his quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, more freedom to let the ball fly has shown to be a recipe for success through trial and error with his gunslinger mentality. A Jacksonville defense that leads the league in takeaways may not bode well for Darnold's decision-making tendencies.
A Jaguars win would not only put their Week 7 opponent, the Los Angeles Rams, on notice, but the rest of the AFC. With no standout team so far through the first quarter and change of the regular season, this upstart Jacksonville team could shine bright after Sunday.
