What Jaguars' Liam Coen Told Trevor Lawrence During Up-and-Down Week 12

No victory is easy for the 2025 Jacksonville Jaguars, who share the 2003 Carolina Panthers' title of the "Cardiac Cats" for always winning close games on the way to their first Super Bowl appearance. No, the Jaguars aren't heading back to Santa Clara this year, but the way they've won has been exciting, anxiety-driven, and, for lack of a better term, wild.

Something you could call wild is the inconsistencies of quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who, in his fifth season, turned the ball over four times, including three interceptions, while throwing for three touchdowns in a typical performance from the veteran passer. Head coach and play-caller Liam Coen saw it all happen in front of him, giving his direct assessment of the quarterback's performance following the win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Coen on Lawrence's wild game

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen reacts to having to take a timeout after a bobbled play during the third fourth in an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, November 16, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jacksonville's franchise quarterback finished the day completing 18 of 30 attempts for 256 yards, three touchdowns, three interceptions, and a lost fumble. It was a day where the highs and lows of Lawrence were on display for the world to see, and it has been a common theme for No. 16 this season after expectations have seemingly fallen short of what many expected would be a career year under Coen.

The Jaguars' head coach noted after the game on Sunday, discussing one of Lawrence's misses to wide receiver Jakobi Meyers in the red zone before turning right around and making a big-time throw to Parker Washington, and also noting how other players stepped up throughout the game.

"Trev' obviously was disappointed to throw some of the picks and have some of those issues, especially the one down in the red zone, because Jakobi was wide open for a touchdown. But then he turns around and makes a huge throw to Parker to start off overtime," Coen explained. "Then guys stepped up. Nobody flinched, nobody was walking around, head down, disappointed or frustrated. You’ve got to keep playing, and that’s been the message for the last few weeks is to just keep playing."

Every Monday after the game, the coaches and players will go into the film room and their respective meetings to discuss what went right and wrong during the game. However, during the matchup, after a couple of Lawrence's turnovers, Coen continued to motivate his quarterback, who also gained incredible confidence.

Oct 6, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen and quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

"I just hit him a few times after and was just like, ‘Dude, just keep chucking it, man,'" Coen said. "'What are we going to do?’ He was bummed, he was pissed about it, but he kept saying confidently, ‘I feel good. I'm throwing it good. I'm seeing it good.’"

This goes back to what Coen was discussing before the win over the Chargers, with Lawrence to let loose, "let it rip," and playing with ruthless aggression. The turnovers may frustrate many, but in the eyes of Coen and Lawrence, this is how the quarterback plays and what the coach wants from his passer.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) calls out a play from the line of scrimmage against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Nov. 23, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

