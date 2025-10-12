Jaguars, Seahawks Announce Inactives For Week 6
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen will attempt to get the Jaguars to 5-1 in Week 6 against the Seattle Seahawks, but he will have to do it without a key piece.
Jaguars center Robert Hainsey is ruled out for Week 6 with a hamstring injury, an expected move after he did not practice all week. He was injured last week in the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs. Hainsey will be replaced this week by rookie center Robert Hainsey.
“Yeah, Jonah, all through training camp, I think had gotten better and better, earned a lot of trust and respect around here in the building," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said. "He has prepared like a pro all throughout this process and he stepped up the other night in a couple moments where we needed him to. So, if he has to be the guy, if he's going to be the guy we’ve got a lot of trust that that's going to be a good deal for us.”
Also inactive for the Jaguars are safety Kahlef Hailassie, running back Cody Schrader, linebacker Yasir Abdullah, and DL Khalen Saunders Sr.
Walker Is In
The good news for the Jaguars? Defensive end Travon Walker is
Walker battled all last week to recover from his wrist injury that he sustained in Week 4, but he simply was not able to play vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. And his absence showed on the field in a big way, with the Jaguars allowing their season-high yards total and recording their fewest pressures and lowest pressure rate of the entire 2025 season.
Coen expressed optimism about Walker's chances to play vs. the Seahawks when speaking on Friday.
“I think getting him out there yesterday, just moving more full speed pace than we were really able to do at times last week. I think that's helpful being able to see him use it a little bit more and although it's just still awkward using your hand where you don't have a hand that you really use," Coen said. "So, he's doing everything he can right now. That was really good to see yesterday. Hopefully you see another step today with more and more comfort level of using it. Definitely very hopeful.”
