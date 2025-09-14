3 Key Stats to Know for Jaguars, Bengals Week 2
The Jacksonville Jaguars face a staunch test in Week 2 versus the Cincinnati Bengals. Not only are they matching up against another prospective playoff team, one that went to the Super Bowl just two years ago, but they're also hoping to pull off an upset in Liam Coen's first road game as an NFL head coach.
The Jaguars have their work cut out for them. The Bengals didn't look particularly impressive against the Cleveland Browns in their season opener, but their offense can be lethal, led by quarterback Joe Burrow and an explosive wide receiver tandem in Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.
Jacksonville's defense will have to work tirelessly to try to slow them down. On the other side of the ball, Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars' offense have to be prepared to keep pace in a potential shootout. Liam Coen will have to prove why he's been hailed as one of the league's top play-callers, as well as keep his team confident and mentally prepared to withstand such a tall task.
These stats could swing the game in Jaguars vs. Bengals
1. Weather forecast in Cincinnati: 90 degrees
The Jacksonville Jaguars may be on the road in Week 2, but it could feel like a home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. While the crowd will be viciously hostile, this team can turn to the sun and the humidity in the air to keep itself comfortable.
According to Nash Henry, the high in Cincy on Sunday, September 14, is projected to reach 90 degrees. If it gets any higher than that, it'll mark the hottest home game in Bengals history. If this game does end up becoming a barnburner, the Jaguars' conditioning after four weeks of training camp in the Duval climate could make a significant difference.
2. Brian Thomas Jr.'s catchable targets in Week 1: 43.4 percent
Per Joel Smyth, Trevor Lawrence only threw catchable balls to Brian Thomas Jr. on three of his seven targets. That might explain why the rookie phenom ended up with only one reception for 11 yards on the day. On the other hand, T-Law's 87.5 percent catchable rate to his other receivers would have been the best mark among all quarterbacks in Week 1.
Lawrence and BTJ need to find their connection and establish themselves as an elite QB and WR duo in the NFL if they want to stand a chance against the Bengals.
3. Joe Burrow 1-4 in home openers
Joe Burrow and the Bengals haven't exactly been known as fast starters in his time in the NFL. Like Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars, they've been prone to relying on late-season surges to make their case as postseason contenders. So far, Burrow is just 1-4 in his home openers at Paycor Stadium.
At the same time, Lawrence is 0-2 against Cincy so far in his career. In Week 2, he'll either fall to 0-3, or Burrow will move to 1-5 in his first home games of the season. Let's hope it's the latter.
