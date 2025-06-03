Jaguars' Josh Hines-Allen Weighs In On New Coaching Staff
The Jacksonville Jaguars have new faces on the sidelines this offseason. The Jaguars had a lot of turnover with their coaching staff from top to bottom.
Leading the way in 2025 will be head coach Liam Coen. Coen has also brought in his whole coaching staff that will be new down in Jacksonville. It was time for a change in Jacksonville after last season.
With a lot of coaching changes comes a lot more work that teams with the same coaches coming back do not have to go thru. But the Jaguars are fine with that because the moves that were made this offseason were all great for the franchise and will set up all the players for success next season. A lot of excitement is coming out of Jacksonville as they continue OTAs.
One of the new coaches is defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile. He is a good coach who gets the most out of this defense. No matter if you are a rookie or a veteran player, Campanile will have them playing their best football at the NFL level. That was another big pickup by the Jaguars this offseason.
“I think we’ve adjusted well, including myself. I think just being in the building, being here, being with the guys, getting the communication from the coach’s mouth is always huge," said Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen. "
"The coaches have been awesome. Very communicative. They want to get us better, they want to be involved, they want us to be for each other, and you can tell by the passion that they give each and every day. I love it. Group of coaches that I want to sacrifice my body for and give it all I can. I’m excited for what this year brings us.”
“Definitely. Coach Camp [Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile] has been awesome this whole time. He’s never changed. I know everybody says the mentality, the personality, the person that he is, he’s a lot. But it’s nice. Because you step into that meeting room, you’re going to expect one thing. It’s not just screaming. It’s the passion, it’s the love."
"It’s the love of the game that he has. Calais [former Jaguars DE Calais Campbell] always told me, man, if you want to be great at something, you’ve got to love it, you’ve got to respect it. For me, he gives off that. He respects the game. He loves it. He loves the team. He loves the players who are playing for him. That can only give us trust and faith that if we go out there and give them everything we’ve got, I would love to keep seeing that upbeat... When he’s calm, that’s when it’s like, alright, somebody’s about to get cursed out. In a good way.”
