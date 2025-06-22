Where Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Has Grown the Most This Offseason
The Jacksonville Jaguars have done all they could this offseason to help veteran quarterback Trevor Lawrence take another step in his development. While they still have to prove it on the field, it appears this has been the most productive offseason the Jaguars have had in years.
One of the most significant changes the Jaguars made this offseason was to hire Liam Coen as the team's head coach. Coen has been tasked with helping Lawrence continue his development. So far, Coen and his coaching staff has liked what they have seen from the veteran quarterback.
Following minicamp, Jaguars Quarterbacks Coach Spencer Whipple noted how well Lawrence has done this offseason. He believes Lawrence's footwork has been one of the primary areas of improvement this offseason.
"It has been fun to watch him take on the footwork we've talked about in terms of implementing the offensive system. He's grasped onto it and kind of run with it. Now you see the command on the offense up at the line of scrimmage. Any checks, audibles he has, you can see that come to life," Whipple said.
"It just takes practice, time on tasks, because each guy you're throwing to is different. Each guy that's covering is a little bit different. We're sticking to a script in terms of each play's footwork, but things can be adjusted here as you go through that process of playing the play. It's a downloading process."
Whipple also noted that Lawrence's ability to make the correct calls at the line of scrimmage has stood out to him as well.
"He's done a great job of the self-evaluation piece. That just goes back to his approach in terms of growing and getting better each day. That's another thing that has stood out to me, just the presence that he has at the line of scrimmage during the preseason."
Jaguars Head Coach Liam Coen echoed a similar notion, as he thinks Lawrence's footwork is noteworthy.
"I think his footwork has dramatically improved. I think he has taken a step in that area as well as just the overall operation. That's what I've really looked for," Coen said.
