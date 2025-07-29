Jaguar Report

What Does Josh Hines-Allen Think of Recent Ranking?

What did Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen have to say about the recent NFL top-100 rankings?

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Jacksonville Jaguars star defensive end Josh Hines-Allen knows what kind of player he is.

He also knows that even after five very productive NFL seasons, there is still room for him to get even better.

That mindset above all else seems to be what is pushing Hines-Allen as he enters his sixth season with the franchise, especially after he saw what slot he came in on the latest NFL top-100 rankings.

Hines-Allen reacts to rankings

After ranking No. 35 on last year's list following his career-best season in 2023, Hines-Allen's sacks dipped to eight in 2024 and, as a result, he fell to No. 63.

A small detail in what has been a long and productive career for Hines-Allen thus far, but a detail he is all the more aware of regardless.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) speaks during a media interview during the second mandatory minicamp at Miller Electric Center Wednesday, June 11, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I mean, at the end of the day, I'm honored to be on the list with my peers. I just know where I was at the year before. Now, knowing where I'm at after last year, after a down year, it's time to go back up," Hines-Allen said on Sunday.

Hines-Allen has his eyes toward improvement in 2025, even if his 2024 season was still one that displayed his top-level talent on the edge.

But for Hines-Allen, next year's lost is not just about him. He wants his teammates to join him, and he knows the only way to make that happen is for the Jaguars to earn more respect across the league.

For the Jaguars, Hines-Allen and the rest of his teammates, they know the way to earn respect is as obvious as it has ever been: start winning games.

"And it's time for not only me to get in there, it's time for Tray [DE Travon Walker] to get in there. It's time for [CB] Jourdan Lewis. It’s time for Foye [LB Foyesade Oluokun]. We have guys that can be on that list and really rack that list up," Hines-Allen said.

"But most of the guys that are on there, they have the number one defense, number two defense. They play deep in the playoffs. So, if we want to get that recognition, we have to be able to get that far.”

