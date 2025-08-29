Jaguars' Star Reacts to Micah Parsons Blockbuster
The Micah Parsons saga is over for the Dallas Cowboys, and one Jacksonville Jaguars star has his thoughts on how it all went down.
With Parsons traded to the Green Bay Packers for Kenny Clark and two first-round picks on Thursday, Jaguars' star defensive end Josh Hines-Allen took to social media to give his thoughts on the deal and what it means for defensive ends everywhere.
"Both teams won at the end of the day. But damn [Micah Parsons] RESET THE MARKET," Hines-Allen said on X.
What Parson's Deal Means
Parsons signed a deal that made him the highest-paid non-quarterback ever after he agreed to a four-year, $188 million contract with the Packers. The deal includes $120 million fully guaranteed at signing and $136 million in total guaranteed money.
Hines-Allen signed a hefty deal himself last offseason, signing a deal that was a record-breaking contract for the franchise when he signed it (it has since been surpassed by Trevor Lawrence's deal_.
Last offseason, Hines-Allen signed a five-year extension worth $141.25 million and $76.5 million in guarantees, making him the first Jaguars' first-round pick to sign an extension since Blake Borltes in 2018.
While Pasons' deal certainly sets a new benchmark for the next wave of pass-rusher deals, Hines-Allen is unlikely to be impacted.
Travon Walker
Fourth-year defensive end Travon Walker, however, is due for an extension and may see his numbers altered a bit after Parsons reset the tone for the position.
Walker, a former No. 1 overall pick, has recorded double-digit sacks in back-to-back seasons and had his fifth-year option picked up by the Jaguars' new regime earlier this offseason. While Walker was never going to get Parsons' money, the entire market has now shifted.
“It’s going fast. I’d like to say just my mental aspect, and obviously in the film room, I know exactly what I’m looking for once I go into the film room," Walker said during training camp.
"Now I have more of a routine when it comes to film study, treatment, things of that nature. I feel like just going into year four, I’m a lot more mature when it comes to how I’m carrying myself in the building and how I’m going about myself outside of the building as well.”
To get all our updates for this blockbuster, follow us on X at @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley today!
Talk to us about the blockbuster today by following our Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.