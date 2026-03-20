Ranking the Jaguars' Last 10 First-Round Picks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars don't have a first-round pick this April, a first in franchise history. But what has the recent history of first round picks really mean for the Jaguars?

We take a look below, ranking the last 10 first-round picks the Jaguars have made.

10) C.J Henderson

Aug 17, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback CJ Henderson (21) looks on during training camp at Dream Finders Homes Practice Complex. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-Imagn Images | Douglas DeFelice-Imagn Images

In many ways, C.J. Henderson is one of the worst first-round picks in franchise history. He didn't even last 1.5 seasons with the franchise and, other than a truly elite debut vs. the Colts, he proved to be too injury-prone and inconsistent to spark a Jaguars rebuild.

9) K'Lavon Chaisson

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (45) takes the field with teammates before the start of Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the San Francisco 49ers at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL Sunday, November 12, 2023. The Jaguars trailed 13 to 3 at the half. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] | Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

While K'Lavon Chaisson has found great success since departing the Jaguars, his least productive years were the four he spent with Jacksonville. Drafted to essentially replace Yannick Ngakoue, he didn't stick and the Jaguars quickly replaced him with Travon Walker.

8) Travis Hunter

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen looks to the video scoreboard with wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Seahawks defeated the Jaguars 20-12. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Travis Hunter is largely at the No. 8 spot because the sample size is too small. He is far from a bust like Henderson or a disappointing flop like Chaisson, but the other players on this list have more experience and plays made for the Jaguars. If Hunter becomes the No. 1 cornerback the Jaguars believe he is, he should soar in these rankings.

7) Devin Lloyd

Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) runs on the field before an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Buffalo Bills at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Devin Lloyd has left Jacksonville for the Carolina Panthers after four years with the team, and he left after far and away the best year of his career. The first three seasons were so-so, but Lloyd was a second-team all-pro for a reason in 2025.

6) Anton Harrison

September 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Anton Harrison (77) during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Jaguars have a big decision to make with Anton Harrison's fifth-year option this spring, but there is no real reason the Jaguars shouldn't accept it. Harrison had a rough sophmore season in 2024 but he looks like a potential rising star under Liam Coen.

5) Brian Thomas Jr.

Oct 27, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) and wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) celebrate a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers during the third quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Yes, Brian Thomas Jr. struggled in his second year with the team. But the highs he had in 2024 and the value he presents even when he isn't stuffing the stat box reflect just how impressive he has been more often than not.

4) Travis Etienne

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) walks off the field after losing to the Bills during an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars' RB1 for most his time with the team, Travis Etienne recovered from his early foot injury and managed to give the Jaguars three 1,000-yard rushing seasons. He made as many big plays as anyone on offense over the last few years.

3) Travon Walker

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) enters the stadium before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of two No. 1 picks in franchise history, Travon Walker battled injuries last season but has otherwise been excellent since his development kicked off following his rookie season. Walker should get a new deal sooner than later, too.

2) Trevor Lawrence

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks to pass during the first quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Five years into his NFL career and Trevor Lawrence looks every bit the franchise quarterback that was promised. It hasn't been perfect, but Lawrence has had two different MVP-level stretches in his career and now has a winning season in three of five years as a starter; the two losing seasons came during Urban Meyer year and the injury-shortened 2024 season,

1) Josh Hines-Allen

Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) sacks Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the second half in an AFC Wild Card Round game at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images