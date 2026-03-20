Ranking the Jaguars' Last 10 First-Round Picks
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JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars don't have a first-round pick this April, a first in franchise history. But what has the recent history of first round picks really mean for the Jaguars?
We take a look below, ranking the last 10 first-round picks the Jaguars have made.
10) C.J Henderson
In many ways, C.J. Henderson is one of the worst first-round picks in franchise history. He didn't even last 1.5 seasons with the franchise and, other than a truly elite debut vs. the Colts, he proved to be too injury-prone and inconsistent to spark a Jaguars rebuild.
9) K'Lavon Chaisson
While K'Lavon Chaisson has found great success since departing the Jaguars, his least productive years were the four he spent with Jacksonville. Drafted to essentially replace Yannick Ngakoue, he didn't stick and the Jaguars quickly replaced him with Travon Walker.
8) Travis Hunter
Travis Hunter is largely at the No. 8 spot because the sample size is too small. He is far from a bust like Henderson or a disappointing flop like Chaisson, but the other players on this list have more experience and plays made for the Jaguars. If Hunter becomes the No. 1 cornerback the Jaguars believe he is, he should soar in these rankings.
7) Devin Lloyd
Devin Lloyd has left Jacksonville for the Carolina Panthers after four years with the team, and he left after far and away the best year of his career. The first three seasons were so-so, but Lloyd was a second-team all-pro for a reason in 2025.
6) Anton Harrison
The Jaguars have a big decision to make with Anton Harrison's fifth-year option this spring, but there is no real reason the Jaguars shouldn't accept it. Harrison had a rough sophmore season in 2024 but he looks like a potential rising star under Liam Coen.
5) Brian Thomas Jr.
Yes, Brian Thomas Jr. struggled in his second year with the team. But the highs he had in 2024 and the value he presents even when he isn't stuffing the stat box reflect just how impressive he has been more often than not.
4) Travis Etienne
The Jaguars' RB1 for most his time with the team, Travis Etienne recovered from his early foot injury and managed to give the Jaguars three 1,000-yard rushing seasons. He made as many big plays as anyone on offense over the last few years.
3) Travon Walker
One of two No. 1 picks in franchise history, Travon Walker battled injuries last season but has otherwise been excellent since his development kicked off following his rookie season. Walker should get a new deal sooner than later, too.
2) Trevor Lawrence
Five years into his NFL career and Trevor Lawrence looks every bit the franchise quarterback that was promised. It hasn't been perfect, but Lawrence has had two different MVP-level stretches in his career and now has a winning season in three of five years as a starter; the two losing seasons came during Urban Meyer year and the injury-shortened 2024 season,
1) Josh Hines-Allen
Should Trevor Lawrence be No. 1 based on the sole fact he is the team's franchise quarterback and an MVP-caliber player? Probably, but be honest -- Josh Hines-Allen has played the best football of any Jaguar since he was drafted, year in and year out, and that doesn't seem like much of a debate. A first-round pick who wnet on to earn Pro Bowls and break the franchise sack records, Hines-Allen is one of the best first-round picks in franchise history.
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John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley