Bold Projections For Jaguars' 2025 Practice Squad
The Jacksonville Jaguars' 53-man roster is set -- for now.
The next step on Wednesday is combing through the waiver wire and then build their 16-player practice squad.
Practice squad rules are clear: you can carry up to six veterans with four or more seasons in the NFL, while the other 10 spots must go to players with fewer than four accrued seasons.
The practice squad is a key part of every franchise, giving teams a chance to develop future depth. For the Jaguars and head coach Liam Coen, the practice squad will likely consist of plenty of players whom missed out on making the roster.
"So many of these guys, like I told them last night, have been a part of creating our edge and who we are as a team. So those decisions aren't easy at all, especially as a young coach doing it for the first time really. Those conversations aren't easy," Coen said last week.
"The decisions aren't easy. But I believe some guys probably helped themselves out tonight in some ways, whether it's for our team or somebody else's team and ultimately you want it help guys continue to further their dreams as well as make our roster as competitive as it can be.
With that in mind, here is our projection of what the practice squad could look like.
- QB Seth Henigan
- QB John Wolford (veteran)
- RB Ja'Quinden Jackson
- WR Cam Camper
- WR Austin Trammel
- WR Trenton Irwin (veteran)
- TE Shawn Bowman
- OL Sal Wormley
- OL Javon Foster
- DE Myles Cole
- DL Jordan Jefferson
- DL Tyler Lacy
- CB De'Antre Prince
- CB Jabbar Muhammed
- S Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig
- LB Branson Combs
Plenty of these players got key reps in the preseason finale against the Miami Dolphins, which will only make things easier for the Jaguars' evaluation process.
“I think one of the things that, we attempt to emphasize is, having some evaluations rooted in really the authentic football exposures. So, obviously there's a ton of skill development that is geared in practice and that includes the indie sessions, the group sessions, the one-on-ones, all those sorts of things that aren't authentic football environment," Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said last week.
"Those are skill development windows. You can take away some things from that for sure, but this is the root of really where we take our bigger picture thoughts, and extract those thoughts away and apply them in our decision making because this is this is the truest form of the game and truest representation of who these players are individually and as a collective group.”
