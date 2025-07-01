How the Jaguars Can Take Burdens Off of Travis Hunter
The Jacksonville Jaguars and star rookie Travis Hunter have not been shy about how much is being out on his plate in 2025. But the Jaguars also know they have some built-in options to help take the burden off Hunter.
Selected with the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Hunter is set to have featured roles at both cornerback and wide receiver as a rookie and beyond. But unlike most players selected at No. 2, Hunter won't be expected to be the team's best player at either position right out of the gate.
Instead, the Jaguars have two other veterans they can lean on in Tyson Campbell and Brian Thomas Jr.
"You got Brian Thomas Jr, you know, a guy who stepped on the scene last year, and did his thing. And expect the same things to happen again this year," Jaguars' defensive end Josh Hines-Allen said this week on the Rich Eisen Show.
"So again, all that burden on that side of the ball doesn't have the be put on him. Just catch the ball, make some plays. Do what you do. Awesome. Because you got a number one receiver out here, who we know is going to make a lot of plays."
With Hunter set to play a key but supported role on offense, things will look awfully similar on the defensive side of the ball as well.
"And then you have, you go on the other side, you go, look at corner one. You got Tyson Campbell, who's been having one of the best camps that I've seen him have since he's been here. And so you have another guy that can travel and can, you know, play the offense's best receiver. So now it's going to put you in a better position to also make plays," Hines-Allen said.
Hunter will simply have to be exactly who he has always been, and the Jaguars will be better off for it. And for Hines-Allen, that means eventually becoming one of the NFL's best players.
"So again, you know, the pressure is just for him, obviously, to stay healthy, and this is to do what you do. You know you have guys that can take the burden, because we are a team, and I think we're a well-balanced team that can kind of help everybody, especially help him," Hines-Allen said.
"And we want to help him, because -- and I think he's going to be one of the best players in the National Football League at one point. For right now, you know just all about being the best teammate. And I know he is, and you know, continue to keep making plays."
