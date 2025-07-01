Pro Bowl Teammate Weighs In on Jaguars' Travis Hunter
It's getting to seem like no rookie has more expectations or more to prove in his first year than DB/WR Travis Hunter of the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team committed to him playing both sides of the ball after they drafted him with the second overall pick, and now he's going to have to prove to the football world that it can in fact be done.
Even with his collegiate experience playing both wide receiver and cornerback at Colorado, many fans and analysts still have major doubts over possibly increased injury rates and fatigue. Hunter is still very much up to the challenge, and even his Pro Bowl teammate recently gave his opinions on the unique situation that Hunter will face in 2025.
Josh Hines-Allen has been the Jaguars' best defensive player ever since he stepped foot on the field as a rookie. The veteran linebacker already proved to be league-ready when he finished with 10.5 sacks his first year in Florida.
Now, having to share the turf with newcomer Travis Hunter, Hines-Allen is excited to be part of this one-of-a-kind journey.
“I think if he can allow himself to stay healthy and take care of that, get in the hyperbaric machine, I think he has a great career ahead of him on both sides of the ball. Again, if he’s the best DB, is he the best wide receiver, who knows? But is he a great playmaker? On both sides of the ball? Yes, he is,” said Hines-Allen.
“And at the end of the day, when you’re a team like us right now, who’s in that stage of, we have to get it right now, we need the best playmakers on the field at all times. And if he can give you that value, let’s do it.”
At first, the plan consists of Hunter honing in on wide receiver, where he can line up alongside Brian Thomas Jr. and be yet another elite target for quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Still, Hunter regularly practices with the opposing unit as well, and he'll be sifted into the defensive schemes as the season progresses.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again to talk all things Travis Hunter!
Please let us know your thoughts on Hunter's total stats at the end of the season when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.