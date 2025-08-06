Which Jaguars Acquisition Does Liam Coen See Making Plays Daily?
The Jacksonville Jaguars were abysmal defending the pass in 2024, ranking at the bottom of the league. The team also only pulled in six interceptions. The brain trust in Northern Florida looked to change all that by bringing in six new defensive backs during the offseason, one of them is helping the team redefine the secondary. Head Coach Liam Coen talked about the glory of Jourdan Lewis after practice on Tuesday.
Liam Coen on the impact of CB Jourdan Lewis
“I mean, as you guys see, it's every day, something. It's every day, it's making a play. There's only so much, within a scheme, that you can teach and coach. Ultimately, they have to go out and make plays, and he just continues to be a steady, consistent professional who communicates at a high level. He brings calmness to our back end, a playmaker to our back end, and a great leader for the guys to be able to continue to listen to back there," Coen exclaimed.
Drafted in 2017 out of Michigan, Lewis has ten career interceptions, but the buzz out of offseason workouts suggests that Lewis has found another gear in Duval. As one of the best nickel corners in the NFL, Lewis was temporarily paid as the highest one this offseason until Kyler Gordon of the Chicago Bears took that distinction in April.
Despite the title of "highest-paid" dissipating, the money is still there, and Lewis has been just that, money.
Coen on the progress of Lewis since OTAs
“I mean, the guy, it's every day. I mean, you guys have seen how many diving, either pass breakups or interceptions he's had. I had so much respect for him coming in. When we played him in Tampa this year, he made an unbelievable interception that basically sealed the game in their favor."
"He's just come here from the moment we sat down and talked in my office from then till now. It's been exactly what he has said he wanted to do and what we also wanted from him from a veteran leader, professional, show some of these guys the way, and he's taken that role on, and ran with it. ”
With Lewis leading the way and CB Tyson Campbell on the other side, that low ranking against the pass will dissipate way before the money does.
