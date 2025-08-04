Campbell Has Unique Perspective of Last 2 Seasons in Jacksonville
If the NFL is indeed 90 percent mental and 10 percent physical, as some have said, Tyson Campbell is destined for Pro Bowls. The Jaguars’ cornerback has a healthy approach and now just needs to stay healthy.
Widely considered Jacksonville’s best defensive back, Campbell signed a four-year, $76.5 million extension last July but opened last season on injured reserve with a hamstring injury and missed five games. The year before, he missed six games with hamstring and quadriceps. But the veteran said Sunday he’s grateful for those setbacks.
“It’s allowed me to be mentally tough,” Campbell said after Sunday’s practice. “It’s allowed me to be present and learn to be where my feet are and realize what God is trying to teach me in each and every moment.
“I know the trouble doesn’t last always, so when I do get through the storm, I’m mentally mature and mentally strong to go through anything. So, I’m grateful for it. It’s behind me. I’m being present and I’m excited for this year.”
This year will be different, at least from a coaching standpoint. Campbell is actually on his fourth defensive coordinator in five NFL seasons. And Anthony Campanile obviously knows the importance of a healthy and mentally present Campbell.
“I think he's a really competitive guy at the point of attack,” the new Jacksonville defensive coordinator said Sunday. “There's a guy who's had success in his league, and he loves to be coached. It doesn't matter. Like, he's never really sitting still. If he's got downtime, he's doing drill work. He goes out there and tries to compete against our best players every day, challenges himself, always asking questions, and is certainly demanding of himself.”
Campanile said Campbell is critical in the most positive way, and that’s why coaches love him. But Campanile’s scheme is much different than the one in place when Jacksonville drafted Campbell in the second round four years ago. Does Campanile see a successful role for Campbell?
“I do. Yeah, I love what he does because I think he could play with vision on the ball,” Campanile added. “He can get up there and challenge and play press. He's physical. But yeah, all facets of his game definitely apply to what we do.”
Only one direction to go for Jaguars' pass defense
What Jacksonville has done the last two seasons against the pass has been abysmal. Since the beginning of 2023, no other NFL team has allowed more net passing yards than Jacksonville (8,451). That’s the equivalent of consecutive 4,200-yard passers without a sack. So, there’s nowhere to go but up, especially with Campbell playing a full season. The cornerback said he’s focusing on stacking one day on top of another.
“Each day is its own,” Campbell said. “So, you have a good day the day prior, it doesn’t mean you’re going to have a great day today. You’ve got to be intentional, take it one day at a time, have short-term memory because each day is its own.”
