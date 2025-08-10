Jaguars’ Cam Little Makes Historic Kick
Something extraordinary happened at EverBank Stadium in Northern Florida on Saturday night, just around 8:26 PM EST. While a field goal in a preseason game is not earth-shattering news, true fans of Duval will never forget where they were the day that Jacksonville Jaguars Kicker Cam Little kicked the football 70 yards through the uprights.
With the score in the first preseason game of the 2025 season at 14-6 in favor of the Pittsburgh Steelers, the clock seemed to run out in the first half on Liam Coen and the Jacksonville Jaguars. But then first-year head coach Liam Coen called time out and Little trotted out near midfield for an attempt at an unheard of 70-yard field goal.
The Longest Kick Ever
But it's the preseason, and these games are for experimenting. The longest kick in NFL history is a 66-yard field goal by former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker in 2021 vs. the Detroit Lions. The second-year pro out of Arkansas emerged and booted the football straight, true and through the uprights into the Jacksonville Night. The ball actually looked like it go further.
An elated Little and his teammates exploded with joy after the kick, for it was something that nobody had ever seen before. Despite the Jaguars cutting their lead to five, members of the opposing Steelers were seen smiling in awe. Again, it's only the preseason, so Pittsburgh witnesses history, too. But then again, not quite.
Not a Record, Though
Feats in the preseason do not appear as a record, since the games don't count. But that didn't matter to the fans in EverBank Stadium or those watching at home.
The long kick really shouldn't be a surprise to anybody, as Cam has been drilling them from afar in the offseason. In fact, Little recently posted a video of him hitting a 72-yard field goal during offseason training. This is more impressive, however as the video showed an unopposed attempt. Saturday was against a real live defense.
The kick will go down as the most impressive kicking display in history, it’s just a shame that it won’t be immortalized in the record books.
