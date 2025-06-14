Cam Little Is Jaguars' Secret Weapon
The Jacksonville Jaguars didn't have the 2024 season they expected, but there were a few positives to come out of the final season of the Doug Pederson and Trent Baalke era.
One of the few bright spots of the 2024 Jaguars was an elite special teams unit. The Jaguars had arguably both the NFL's best punter and long snapper in Logan Cooke and Ross Matiscik,
They also had one of the NFL's top performing kickers in rookie Cam Little.
As a rookie, Little appeared in all 17 regular season games as a rookie and made 27-of-29 field goals and 27-of-27 extra points. In doing so, he set the rookie franchise record with 27 field goals made. His 93.1 field goal percentage was the highest in franchise history (min. 25 attempts), and he set the rookie franchise record for points scored (108), passing RB Fred Taylor (102).
Little also made five field goals from 50-plus yards, the most by a rookie in franchise history. This included a 59-yard field goal that tied the franchise record.
Moving into 2025, Little should be looked at as one of the Jaguars' top weapons. Whether by giving the Jaguars a reliable kicker who can seemingly score from all ranges to a player who can also make things tough on the opposing return teams, Little is primed to play another big role.
And so far, it seems Little has already made quite the impression on new Jaguars head coach Liam Coen. Coen was asked about Little following veteran minicamp, and it is easy to see how he feels about his young kicker.
“He’s a stud. You should see him hit a golf ball; it’s the same that you see out here. He’s explosive," Coen said earlier this week.
"The ball jumps off of his foot. He’s got multiple different kicks in his repertoire in the kickoff game as well, which obviously we know with the new rule changes will be really imperative for us to be able to take advantage of some of those rules with the different types of kicks and styles of play. He’s been great. Been really consistent, and he’s really fun to be around.”
The Jaguars have a talented roster, and Little is a key piece of it.
