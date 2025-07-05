Jaguars' Cam Little Makes Outrageous Offseason Kick
The Jacksonville Jaguars have one of the best kickers in all of football, and it sure seems like he is only getting better.
Rookie kicker Cam Little was a revelation for the Jaguars in 2024, and Little has had another strong offseason for the franchise as he prepares for his second season.
Such a strong offseason, in fact, that Little recently posted a video of him hitting a 72-yard field goal during offseason trainings. For context, the longest kick in NFL history is a 66-yard field goal by former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker in 2021 vs. the Detroit Lions.
It was, of course, a kick with no pressure, no defenders, and no crowd noise. It was a kick on an empty field shared only by Little's gear, and a kick that is not easily replicated in true settings on an NFL Sunday.
But it still shows just what kind of weapon the Jaguars have in Little, who has displayed the kind of range and ability as a kicker that has made him the kicker of the future.
As a rookie, Little appeared in all 17 regular season games as a rookie and made 27-of-29 field goals and 27-of-27 extra points. In doing so, he set the rookie franchise record with 27 field goals made. His 93.1 field goal percentage was the highest in franchise history (min. 25 attempts), and he set the rookie franchise record for points scored (108), passing RB Fred Taylor (102).
Little also made five field goals from 50-plus yards, the most by a rookie in franchise history. This included a 59-yard field goal that tied the franchise record.
“He’s a stud. You should see him hit a golf ball; it’s the same that you see out here. He’s explosive," Coen said during the offseason program.
"The ball jumps off of his foot. He’s got multiple different kicks in his repertoire in the kickoff game as well, which obviously we know with the new rule changes will be really imperative for us to be able to take advantage of some of those rules with the different types of kicks and styles of play. He’s been great. Been really consistent, and he’s really fun to be around.”
