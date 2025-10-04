How Jaguars are Coaxing a Career Year out of Devin Lloyd
The Jacksonville Jaguars have fielded an elite defense in the 2025 NFL season. They've been great in a variety of different ways, but the main strengths have been their ability to force turnovers and stop the run while dropping extra bodies into coverage and sending out lighter boxes.
A huge driving force for Jacksonville in both of those aspects has been the spectacular play of linebacker Devin Lloyd. His two-interception performance against the San Francisco 49ers helped earn him the AFC Defensive Player of the Month award.
Since the Jaguars took him in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Lloyd has been a polarizing player in Jacksonville. His blue-chip status as the 27th-overall pick and his strong box score numbers conflicted with his overall impact on a middling team defense in his first few years in the league. That's changed this season, with Lloyd continuing to put up outrageous numbers while also leading one of the top units in the NFL.
Devin Lloyd has fully arrived
Due to his debatable impact in his first three seasons, the Jacksonville Jaguars elected not to pick up the fifth-year option on Devin Lloyd's rookie contract, making him a free agent at the end of the league year. They'll likely regret that decision by the offseason.
He's fully broken out in his fourth year, currently leading the NFL with three interceptions to go along with a fumble recovery, three passes defended, and 23 combined tackles in four games. Many have credited Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile for unlocking his linebacker. Jacksonville media asked Campanile what he saw in Lloyd that other coaches may not have:
"I don't know so much what I saw. I just think that he is a great fit for what we do. To me, he's just a true three-down linebacker. There's just not that many three-down linebackers in football, and some guys are three-down linebackers in a certain way, and some are three-down linebackers in another way. Meaning that some guys may be out there and hey they do a bunch of stuff in the coverage, they're kind of a lighter guy and they're off the ball, off the ball all the time, but he's a guy — I've said this about him in the past — that has a very unique skill set in that he could play on the edge early down.
If you lined him up outside as an open five-technique on a tackle or a nine-technique on a tight end, he can do a really good job there, setting the edge, zone drop, and all that stuff. He can play off the ball early down because he sees it pretty good. He can run and hit. He does a good job in the pass coverage, and then if you want to use him as a pass rusher, he has the ability to do that.
So, I don't think there's that many guys that have that unique skillset where they're a three-down guy. Like I said, he's able to cover, he's able to rush, blitz and he's able to set the edge early down, play off the ball. So that's a multiple skill set, and I've said that in the past here too, that's what we really value in players, and he definitely has that. And he's worked so hard, that guy. Just everything that he does fundamentally every day is showing up in the games, and he really has done a great job building up a lot of that in his skillset over the course of the last few months.”
