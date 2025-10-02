Jaguars' Devin Lloyd Earns Rare Honor
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars star linebacker Devin Lloyd has earned yet another big honor.
Lloyd was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Month for September on Thursday, the result of an epic three-game run that has seen Lloyd perform at the highest level of his career.
Lloyd is the only player in the NFL with four takeaways this season. He ties CB Rashean Mathis as the only players in franchise history to record four takeaways in the first four games of a season. Lloyd is the first linebacker in franchise history to have at least one turnover in three consecutive games.
Following an eight tackle (one for loss), two interception performance in the win at San Francisco, Lloyd has seven career interceptions. That is tied for the second most among linebackers since he entered the NFL in 2022.
Jaguars Staff on Lloyd
The Jaguars' coaching staff has consistently sang the praises of Lloyd to kick off the 2025 season, and it isn't hard to see why considering the dominant run he has been on.
“I'm very proud of Devin," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said last week after Lloyd had a standout performance against the Houston Texans in Week 3.
"He has shown a ton of resiliency, and just the way that he prepared all summer and trained and mentally got himself in a place where he went and took it. He went and earned every opportunity that he's had."
Lloyd did not open the season as an every-down player, but his dominant performance over the last few weeks has earned him a spot as a true cornerstone of Anthony Campanile's defense.
"We were playing Ventrell [Miller] a little bit because Ventrell had a good camp, it wasn't like it was a negative on Devin, it was just, man, it's good to have more guys that can play, but at this point Devin's not coming off the field the way he's playing right now," Coen said.
"Playing really well in the rush, getting after the quarterback, and then man, the guy got a t-shirt today for attacking in special teams. I mean, he's done a great job. So very happy with Devin, and hopefully we can continue to go here [upwards motion].”
