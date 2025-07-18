How Will the Rashee Rice Situation Impact the Jaguars?
Arguably the biggest benchmark game on the entire Jacksonville Jaguars' 2025 schedule is their Week 5 Monday Night Football contest at home vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.
That is why when it comes to the situation with the status of star Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice, the Jaguars could be heavily impacted.
An on-going issue since March 2024, Rice was officially sentenced on Thursday for his role in a multi-car crash in Dallas. This could now open the door for the NFL to officially rule on Rice's case when it comes to violations against the league's personal conduct policy.
It appears likely Rice will be suspended for multiple games in 2025, but the question of when and how many remains a major question mark. But with the Jaguars as an early season opponent, there is a chance his status could be impacted for the primetime game.
Rice pleaded guilty to collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing serious bodily injury, both third-degree felonies. He was ultimately sentenced to 30 days in prison with five years of probation.
“Last March, I was involved in a high-speed accident in Dallas,” Rice said in a statement released by his attorney, Royce West, according to Pro Football Talk.
“There have been a lot of sleepless nights thinking about the damages that my actions caused, and I will continue working within my means to make sure that everyone impacted will be made whole. I urge everyone to mind the speed limit, drive safe and drive smart. Last and certainly not least, I am profoundly sorry for the physical damages to person and property. I fully apologize for the harm I caused to innocent drivers and their families.”
The Jaguars have had serious issues against the Chiefs in recent years, with the Chiefs defeating the Jaguars twice in 2022 (once in regular season, once in playoffs) and then again at EverBank Stadium in 2023.
Witch Rice said to be arguably the top weapon for the Chiefs' offense even after injuries, his presence or role against the Jaguars could play a big role in determining the outcome of new head coach Liam Coen's debut on Monday Night Football
