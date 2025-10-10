Jaguars Must Prove Offensive Breakout vs. Chiefs Was Legit
After four weeks of stagnation, Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars' passing offense finally took some significant steps forward in Week 5. They were able to pull off a stunning upset over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football largely due to some incredible play from their quarterback.
In front of a national audience, T-Law threw for 221 yards on 18-of-25 passing with one touchdown to one interception. He did a significant amount of damage to the Chiefs with his legs, rushing 10 times for 54 yards and two scores. However, he made several big throws, too, to Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter Jr., among others.
The Jaguars have gone 4-1 largely behind the strength of their defense and their ground game. Against the Chiefs, Lawrence and the air attack showed that they could step up when needed. They might be called to do so again in Week 7's matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.
Can Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars keep rolling?
1. Trevor Lawrence over/under 226.5 passing yards
Week 5's win over the Kansas City Chiefs was by far Trevor Lawrence's best outing of the 2025 NFL season. He still didn't have the best statistical night through the air; however, he did tally his third-highest passing yards and his highest completion rate of the year.
His next opponent, the Seattle Seahawks, have the fifth-best passing offense in terms of yardage so far this season. However, the defense has given up the 7th-most yards in the league. The Jacksonville Jaguars might need another strong showing from T-Law to keep pace against Seattle.
2. Brian Thomas Jr. over/under 60.5 receiving yards
Like Lawrence, Brian Thomas Jr. also had a breakout game against the Chiefs. He had his most receiving yards of the season on Monday Night Football, pulling down four catches for 80 yards. His performance against KC is the only time he's surpassed his 60.5-yard line from FanDuel for Week 6.
However, that marked his second straight game without a drop. He's garnered six or more targets in every single game for the Jaguars this year. The Seahawks allowed 163 receiving yards to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Emeka Egbuka in their last outing, without their top two cornerbacks, Devon Witherspoon and Riq Woolen, both of whom are listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with Jacksonville.
3. Travis Etienne Jr. over/under 63.5 rushing yards
Travis Etienne Jr. had his worst outing of the season against the Chiefs. Steve Spagnuolo's defense was keyed in on stopping the Jaguars' rushing attack and effectively contained ETN and Jacksonville's other running backs. Etienne finished with just 49 yards on 12 carries.
The Seahawks have allowed the third-least rushing yards in the NFL this year. The Jaguars could have a tough time establishing the run in this one, leading to a low 63.5-yard line from FanDuel for Etienne Jr.
