For Better or Worse, Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence is No Game-Manager
In football, the term "game-manager" is thrown around a lot. Usually, it has a bit of a negative connotation to it, but not always. It's only insulting when it's misplaced, like when detractors tried to apply it to a clear superstar like three-time MVP and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.
However, having a high-level game-manager under center can lead to a lot of wins for a football team. The correct definition for the term is a quarterback who can direct an offense and make timely, accurate throws but may not succeed out of structure or in disadvantaged situations.
Looking across the league, there aren't many of these players starting anymore, as teams continually try to chase a true star quarterback who can be an offensive engine for them. The Jacksonville Jaguars aren't sure if they have an elite quarterback on their hands in Trevor Lawrence, but they certainly don't have a game-manager.
Trevor Lawrence continues to show flashes of greatness
It needs to be repeated that having a game-manager at quarterback isn't a bad thing. The Baltimore Ravens won a Super Bowl with Trent Dilfer under center. Peyton Manning led the Denver Broncos to the pinnacle at 39 years old. Kyle Shanahan has gone 64-41 since 2019 with Jimmy Garoppolo, Nick Mullens, Brock Purdy, and Mac Jones at quarterback.
There are times when the Jacksonville Jaguars may have been better off with a game-manager at quarterback as opposed to Trevor Lawrence. Especially with an offensive mastermind at the helm like Liam Coen, sometimes having someone who's willing to make the quick reads, take what the defense is giving them, and avoid negative plays is more than enough to win.
However, a game-manager wouldn't have been able to do what Lawrence did in Week 5's upset victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. After four weeks of waiting, the Jaguars quarterback finally broke through on Monday Night Football to show what he can do in Coen's offense.
He repeatedly made plays with his legs, rushing 10 times for 54 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner, on a play in which most quarterbacks would throw it away or maybe even take a sack to avoid something worse happening. Lawrence also connected on some stunning passes against Kansas City.
On the Jaguars' final drive alone, he hit Brian Thomas Jr. on a 33-yard seam, threw a rope to Dyami Brown on the left sideline, and squeezed one into a tiny window to Brown in the end zone that was unfortunately dropped. Sometimes, Lawrence might do too much or take an unnecessary risk that bites him and his team. But when the Jaguars have their backs against the wall, they'll be grateful they have him taking snaps instead of a game-manager.
